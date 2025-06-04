Pablo Torre: Top Bill Belichick Staffer 'Deeply Concerned' About Jordon Hudson
The saga that is the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson is seemingly never-ending. After oodles of reporting on the matter from Pablo Torre on his show Pablo Torre Finds Out, fellow sports media figure Bill Simmons seemed to take offense to said reporting, and so—as we do in 2025—the two went on a podcast together to squash the beef.
In the midst of their discussion on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Torre added yet another layer to the story, saying that Belichick's top staffer in North Carolina, general manager Michael Lombardi, is worried about his boss' girlfriend.
"What if I told you that Bill Belichick's own family has been deeply concerned about this?" he asked rhetorically. "What if I told you that his inner circle of actual coaches on staff, including a certain Mike Lombardi, is deeply concerned about Jordon Hudson and her presence in the building?"
Simmons, who has had Lombardi on his podcast several times, quickly changed the subject of the discussion.
We already knew that Belichick's family was concerned about the presence of Hudson in his life, but the Lombardi nugget is new. We'll see if this story ultimately becomes a life of its own.
