Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 2
How the Forde-Yard Dash would select and seed the College Football Playoff if today was Selection Sunday. Same rules apply as last week: If a team hasn’t played a power-conference opponent yet, it’s not getting ranked. Looking at you, Big Ten, where Indiana, USC, Penn State, Nebraska and Washington have nonconference slates consisting solely of Group of 6 conference teams.
College Football Playoff Projections After Week 2
- Texas (2–0)
- Ohio State (1–1)
- LSU (2–0)
- Miami (2–0)
- Notre Dame (2–0)
- Texas A&M (2–0)
- Mississippi (2–0)
- Louisville (1–1)
- Mississippi State (2–0)
- Utah (2–0)
- Tulsa (2–0)
- Western Michigan (1–1, but really 2–0)
Also considered: Missouri, Alabama, UCLA, Duke, Tennessee, Colorado, SMU, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Auburn, Virginia, BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Massachusetts.
First Round
- No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 5 Notre Dame
- No. 11 Tulsa at No. 6 Texas A&M
- No. 10 Utah at No. 7 Mississippi
- No. 9 Mississippi State at No. 8 Louisville
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Western Michigan vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
- Peach Bowl: No. 3 LSU vs. winner of No. 11 Tulsa vs. No. 6 Texas A&M
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 Utah vs. No. 7 Mississippi
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. winner of No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Louisville
PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.Follow ByPatForde