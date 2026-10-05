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Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 5

Missouri’s win over Florida vaults them into contention, while the top teams took care of business.
Pat Forde|
Missouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode reacts after scoring a touchdown against Florida.
Missouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode reacts after scoring a touchdown against Florida. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Texas LonghornsOhio State BuckeyesMiami (FL) HurricanesNotre Dame Fighting IrishAlabama Crimson TideGeorgia BulldogsIndiana HoosiersMississippi State BulldogsUCLA BruinsMissouri TigersBYU CougarsBoise State Broncos

Every week, The Dash selects and seeds the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. This week’s bracket:

College Football Playoff Projections After Week 5

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Miami
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Alabama
  6. Georgia
  7. Indiana
  8. Mississippi State
  9. UCLA
  10. Missouri
  11. BYU
  12. Boise State

Also considered: Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Utah, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin.

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama
  • No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Georgia
  • No. 10 Missouri at No. 7 Indiana
  • No. 9 UCLA at No. 8 Mississippi State

Quarterfinals 

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama
  • Peach Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Georgia
  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 Missouri at No. 7 Indiana
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. winner of No. 9 UCLA at No. 8 Mississippi State

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

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