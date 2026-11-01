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Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 9

The CFP selection committee will reveal its first bracket of the 2026 season on Tuesday.
Pat Forde|
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney celebrates with tight end Gavin Mueller after scoring a touchdown against North Carolina.
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney celebrates with tight end Gavin Mueller after scoring a touchdown against North Carolina. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Miami (FL) HurricanesGeorgia BulldogsUCLA BruinsUtah UtesKentucky WildcatsIndiana HoosiersBYU CougarsNotre Dame Fighting IrishWake Forest Demon DeaconsTexas LonghornsOhio State BuckeyesUTSA Roadrunners

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. This week takes on extra gravity, with the first CFP selection committee rankings rolling out Tuesday.

College Football Playoff Projections After Week 9

The Field 

  1. Miami (8–0)
  2. Georgia (7–1) 
  3. UCLA (8–0)
  4. Utah (8–0)
  5. Kentucky (7–1)
  6. Indiana (8–1)
  7. BYU (7–1)
  8. Notre Dame (7–1)
  9. Wake Forest (7–1)
  10. Texas (6–2)
  11. Ohio State (6–2) 
  12. UTSA (7–1) 

Also considered

  • Texas Tech
  • Mississippi
  • Tennessee
  • Alabama
  • Missouri
  • LSU
  • USC
  • Iowa
  • Houston
  • New Mexico
  • North Texas
  • Boise State

First round 

  • No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Kentucky 
  • No. 11 Ohio State at No. 6 Indiana
  • No. 10 Texas at No. 7 BYU
  • No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 Notre Dame 

Quarterfinals 

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Utah vs. winner of No. 12 UTSA at No. 5 Kentucky
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 UCLA vs. winner of No. 11 Ohio State at No. 6 Indiana
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Texas at No. 7 BYU
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Miami vs. winner of No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 Notre Dame

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

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