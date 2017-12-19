Penn State Recruiting: Updated List of Commits Ahead of National Signing Day 2018

Take a look at Penn State's recruiting class for 2018. 

By Khadrice Rollins
December 19, 2017

Penn State will enter 2018 looking to improve on a 10-2 campaign that led to a Fiesta Bowl appearance.

Coach James Franklin is trying to cement his team's status as one of the Big Ten's elite after back-to-back seasons of double-digit wins and a New Year's Six bowl. Although the Nittany Lions were unable to win a second straight Big Ten title in 2017, their two losses came by a combined four points, and they spent almost the entire year in the AP top 10. Since taking over in 2014, Franklin has gone 35-17.

With an offense and defense that were top 10 in the nation in scoring, Penn State doesn't have a clear weak spot that needs improvement, but the expected departure of running back Saquon Barkley will create a void that needs to be filled. Barkley entered the year as a Heisman hopeful and went on to rush for 1,134 yards and 16 touchdowns and catch for another 594 yards and three scores. He also had 426 yards and two touchdowns on kick returns. The Nittany Lions will also lose offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who is taking over as the head coach at Mississippi State.

Here's a look at Penn State's commitments so far for 2018. All ratings are according to 247 Sports.

Justin Shorter, WR, South Brunswick (N.J.) - 5 Stars (Committed)

Ricky Slade, APB, C.D. Hylton (Va.) - 5 Stars (Committed)

Nana Asiedu, OT, North Stafford (Va.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

P.J. Mustipher, DT, McDonogh School (Md.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

Zack Kuntz, TE, Camp Hill (Pa.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Brooks School (Mass.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

Fredrick Scruggs, OC, Cathedral Prep (Pa.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

Jesse Luketa, ILB, Mercyhurst Preparatory School (Pa.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

Daniel George, WR, Oxon Hill (Md.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

Nick Tarburton, ILB, Pennridge (Pa.) - 4 Stars (Committed)

Jordan Minor, CB, Wiregrass Ranch (Fla.) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Trent Gordon, CB, Manvel (Texas) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Shaquon Anderson-Butts, ATH, Harrisburg (Pa.) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Aeneas Hawkins, DT, Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Judge Culpepper, SDE, Plant (Fla.) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Isaiah Humphries, S, Sachse (Texas) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Charlies Katshir, OLB, Cumberland Valley (Pa.) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Bryce Effner, OT, Metea Valley (Ill.) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Will Lewis, PRO, Xavier (Conn.) - 3 Stars (Committed)

Jake Pinegar, K, Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) - 3 Stars (Committed)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters