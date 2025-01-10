Penn State Star Abdul Carter Makes NFL Draft Decision After CFP Loss to Notre Dame
Despite playing through a shoulder injury suffered in Penn State's Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State, Abdul Carter made his presence known in Thursday night's College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame.
The Nittany Lions All-American pass rusher racked up five tackles and a sack after entering the Orange Bowl with his status up in the air. The tight 27–24 loss will prove to be his final college game, as the likely first-round pick is set to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.
Agent Drew Rosenhouse, who will represent Carter at the next level, shared the news with ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday morning.
Carter was a menace on James Franklin's defense throughout his Penn State career, recording 23 career sacks, 12 of which came in 2024–25. He finishes his junior season with 68 total tackles, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed.
Carter is the No. 2-ranked 2025 NFL draft prospect in Sports Illustrated's latest top 100 and projects as a likely top 10 pick.