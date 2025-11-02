Projecting the College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 11
The calendar has turned to November, which means college football is just days away from the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal of the season.
There's no doubt who the No. 1 team in the country should be when the rankings are released on Nov. 4, as Ohio State's dominant win over Penn State continued their ho-hum season after being crowned national champions last January.
Week 10 is where contenders began to separate from the pretenders in the race to make the 12-team playoff. Here's Sports Illustrated's projection of what the initial College Football Playoff rankings could look like on Tuesday.
Projected College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 11
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8–0 (5–0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 38–14 vs. Penn State
Week 11: Away at Purdue
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 9–0 (6–0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 55–10 at Maryland
Week 11: Away at Penn State
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 8–0 (5–0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Away at Missouri
4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 7–1 (5–0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Home vs. LSU
5. Georgia Bulldogs: 7–1 (5–1 SEC)
This Week: Won 24–20 vs. Florida
Week 11: Away at Mississippi State
6. Ole Miss Rebels: 8–1 (5–1 SEC)
This Week: Won 30–14 vs. South Carolina
Week 11: Home vs. The Citadel
7. Oregon Ducks: 7–1 (4–1 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Away at Iowa
8. BYU Cougars: 8–0 (5–0 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Away at Texas Tech
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 6–2
This Week: Won 25–10 at Boston College
Week 11: Home vs. Navy
10. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 8–1 (5–1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 43–20 at Kansas State
Week 11: Home vs. BYU
11. Virginia Cavaliers: 8–1 (5–0 ACC)
This Week: Won 31–21 at Cal
Week 11: Home vs. Wake Forest
12. Louisville Cardinals: 7–1 (4–1 ACC)
This Week: Won 28–16 at Virginia Tech
Week 11: Home vs. Cal
13. Oklahoma Sooners: 7–2 (3–2 SEC)
This Week: Won 33–27 at No. 14 Tennessee
Week 11: Away at No. 4 Alabama
14. Texas Longhorns: 7–2 (4–1 SEC)
This Week: Won 34–31 vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
Week 11: Away at Georgia
15. Vanderbilt Commodores: 7–2 (3–2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 34–31 at No. 20 Texas
Week 11: Home vs. Auburn
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 8–1 (5–1 ACC)
This Week: Lost 48–36 at NC State
Week 11: Idle
17. Missouri Tigers: 6–2 (2–2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Home vs. Texas A&M
18. Michigan Wolverines: 7–2 (5–1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 21–16 vs. Purdue
Week 11: Idle
19. USC Trojans: 6–2 (4–1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 21–17 at Nebraska
Week 11: Home vs. Northwestern
20. Utah Utes: 7–2 (4–2 Big 12)
This Week: LATE vs. Cincinnati
Week 11: Away at Baylor
21. Miami Hurricanes: 6–2 (2–2 ACC)
This Week: Lost 26–20 (OT) at SMU
Week 11: Home vs. Syracuse
22. Memphis Tigers: 8–1 (4–1 American)
This Week: Won 38–14 at Rice
Week 11: Home vs. Tulane
23. North Texas Mean Green: 8–1 (4–1 American)
This Week: Won 31–17 vs. Navy
Week 11: Idle
24. Washington Huskies: 6–2 (3–2 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Away at Wisconsin
25. Pittsburgh Panthers: 7–2 (5–1 ACC)
This Week: Won 35–20 at Stanford
Week 11: Idle
Dropped From Rankings: No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 22 Houston
Others Considered: San Diego State, South Florida, SMU, Iowa
Full bracket breakdown from SI's Bryan Fischer can be found here.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.