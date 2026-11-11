College Football Quarterback Stock Watch After the Most Important Week of the Regular Season

Wins may not be a quarterback stat, but there’s no doubt that how a player performs against the toughest competition and in the biggest games, informs how we view them. Thankfully for college football fans, this past Saturday gave us a chance to do exactly that.

With seven ranked matchups to watch in Week 10, the high-stakes football was abundant. As a result, we saw some of the game’s top quarterbacks step up and deliver, while others struggled mightily against tough defensive assignments. That’s why, for this week’s Sports Illustrated quarterback rankings, we decided to evaluate whose stock is going up and whose is going down coming out of the major weekend.

Let’s get into it:

Stock Up

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

The Eric Morris offense that was promised finally hit its peak form in late October and hasn’t looked back. The Cowboys have scored 57, 49 and 66 points in their last three games and Mestemaker is a major reason why. Over those three games, he averaged 340.7 yards per game and threw 13 touchdowns, bringing his season total up to an FBS-leading 29. Oklahoma State is now third in the country in scoring (43.9 points per game) and yards per play (7.5), making it one of the toughest outs in the country. Given that Texas Tech just gave up 48 points in three quarters to West Virginia, Saturday’s game in Stillwater, Okla., could be another shootout.

Keelon Russell, Alabama

Russell looked like a first-year starter against the defenses of Georgia and Tennessee, spelling some serious concern about Alabama’s chances of making the CFP this year. But his response in Bama’s last two games, and most importantly this past week against LSU, are a welcome sight. He pushed past a slow start in Baton Rouge to throw three second-half touchdowns, including two that iced the game in the fourth quarter. He was decisive and avoided the major negative plays that plagued him against the Dawgs and the Vols, where he combined for two interceptions, two fumbles and nine sacks. The Tide should be able to coast in their last three games, which should only further build the confidence of their young quarterback before the postseason.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

The numbers might not be there for Carr in a way that they are for the game’s other top quarterbacks, like Mestemaker or Darian Mensah. But few if any signal-callers look as comfortable helming their system than Carr does. He fired three touchdown passes and 248 yards in just over two quarters against Miami, giving Notre Dame a 24–3 lead with 12:20 left in the third quarter. Even when the Irish seemed like they would give that back due to some defensive lapses and less aggressive play-calling on offense, he went 5 for 5 for 57 yards on a critical drive at the start of the fourth quarter that resulted in another touchdown. Carr is now the Heisman favorite and for good reason: He’s the only quarterback in the country with more than 2,000 yards through the air, more than 20 passing touchdowns and one or fewer interceptions.

One of the best throws of the night from CJ Carr.



Incoming pressure. Keeps his eyes up, anticipates, and throws it to a spot. pic.twitter.com/tJPTxODBqR — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 8, 2026

Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech

Was a quarterback change all the Red Raiders needed to unlock their struggling offense? Prior to the last two weeks, Tech has scored only 30 points once against a Power 4 opponent, but Castellanos has led them to 34 points against Arizona and 53 points in a shootout against West Virginia. Across those two games, he’s tallied 506 passing yards, 219 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns, without a single turnover. Those are video game numbers. Sure, the Mountaineers’ defense gives up yards and points in bunches, but the upside that Castellanos brings to the offense is certainly higher than it was with Will Hammond behind center. Joey McGuire will just have to hope the other shoe doesn’t drop when it comes to the typical Castellanos experience. Prior to 2026, the former Boston College and Florida State quarterback had 35 turnovers in three seasons. It’s hard to believe that element of his game is completely behind him, but for now, the situation in Lubbock is stable.

Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier is another quarterback who can be relatively volatile, which put the Utes in trouble against Colorado and Houston earlier this year. But against BYU, Utah’s quarterback put his best foot forward, scoring four touchdowns and shouldering a heavy workload against a tough defense to score a major win for the program. And what about that absurd catch that he made on the fourth-down trick play early in the third quarter?

Devon Dampier, are you serious?!



What a catch from the QB 😱 pic.twitter.com/rXEEZFR9qw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2026

There may not be a more exciting quarterback in all of college football right now and it sure helps that he’s playing his best at the right time. Another major test awaits the Utes this weekend at Arizona, but Dampier, who’s combined for the fifth-most total touchdowns in the Power 4 this season, seems up for the challenge.

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Stock Down

Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi

Chambliss was one of a few quarterbacks who struggled against an elite defense this past Saturday, but even with the more difficult level of competition we have to call a spade a spade. Georgia blitzed early and often and put Chambliss under pressure on 41.5% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He ended the afternoon with just 158 total yards, taking four sacks and throwing a devastating interception on Ole Miss’s best drive of the first half while already down 28–0. We’ve now seen Chambliss struggle under duress against two of the SEC’s best defenses in Georgia and Texas and it looks like we might’ve already seen his best play as a college quarterback last season.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

Quarterback play just hasn’t been consistent enough for Lane Kiffin’s first year in Baton Rouge to go down as a success. Leavitt will always have his moments, but the lapses come just as frequently. That proved to be the case on Saturday against Alabama, when he threw for 380 yards and moved the LSU offense up and down the field, but couldn’t deliver in the biggest moments. He threw an interception in the red zone just before halftime in what was a close game and the Tigers went a combined 5 of 18 on third and fourth downs, which meant a lot of missed opportunities. Leavitt may have settled down somewhat since the start of the season, but he’s still tied for third in the FBS in interceptions (nine), which makes for a volatile experience down on the Bayou.

THIS HIT ON SAM LEAVITT 😯 pic.twitter.com/GvgKDh2duF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 7, 2026

Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Wildcats coach Will Stein had been thrilled with the consistent play he’d been getting from his quarterback en route to a 7–1 start, but for the second time this year, Minchey crumbled against top competition. This game was close through the first half, even though Minchey threw an interception on a promising second drive of the game and the offense stalled out in Tennessee territory three times. The backbreaker came at the end of the third quarter, when Minchey fumbled on a sack and ended any hope of a rally. In the second half, he completed just one pass for more than 12 yards and took two sacks, making it only fitting that his final throw of the game was mistakenly throwing the ball away out of bounds on fourth-and-6.

Tramell Jones Jr., Florida

After impressing in his only other start against Texas, Jones is no stranger to facing tough defenses. But he never got going against Oklahoma and neither did the Florida offense. The Gators had just 203 yards from scrimmage, with Jones completing just 10 passes for 133 yards with two interceptions. The first pick came in the red zone with Florida down by only six and highlighted Jones’s inability to stay calm under pressure. There’s still plenty of hope the sophomore could be the quarterback of the future in Gainesville, Fla., but it’s clear there’s a long way to go before that dream is fully realized.

TRAMELL JONES JR. IS PICKED OFF pic.twitter.com/cmPjPSkcdI — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 8, 2026

Tommy Carr, Michigan

Saturday was as rough as it gets for Carr and the Michigan offense. The freshman quarterback went 14 for 26 for 138 yards with two touchdowns and five sacks taken, making for the perfect recipe for Michigan State to pull off an unlikely upset in the Big House. Michigan amassed fewer than 200 yards from scrimmage and had just two drives that lasted longer than four plays, so it wasn’t shocking for offensive coordinator Jason Beck to get axed after the game. The question now becomes if Kyle Whittingham will gravitate back to Bryce Underwood with reports indicating the sophomore will play a bigger role in this week’s upcoming game against Oregon. All in all, the situation in Ann Arbor, Mich., is dire.

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