The SEC Fires Back at Will Wade and LSU, CFB Midseason Awards and Week 7 Picks
Pat Forde and Gene Wojciechowski take a look at the fighting between LSU and the SEC that has boiled into its men's basketball program and dive into the latest news and more surrounding Week 7 in College Football.
0:00 WELCOME TO THE SHOW!
1:44 LSU AND SEC AT ODDS
8:10 CFB FIRST HALF AWARDS
33:41 BELIEVE OR NOT BELIEVE?
54:54 WEEK 7 PICKS
1:07:13 POINT AFTER
0:00 WELCOME TO THE SHOW!
1:44 LSU AND SEC AT ODDS
8:10 CFB FIRST HALF AWARDS
33:41 BELIEVE OR NOT BELIEVE?
54:54 WEEK 7 PICKS
1:07:13 POINT AFTER
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