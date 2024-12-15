Shedeur Sanders's Old DM to Bring Travis Hunter to JSU Resurfaces After Heisman Win
Shortly after Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter won this year's Heisman Trophy, an old Instagram exchange between him and his quarterback Shedeur Sanders resurfaced showing fans just how big of an impact the Sanders family have had on the football star.
Entering college football in 2022 as the No. 1 prospect, Hunter originally committed to Florida State. But, he ended up signing to Jackson State where Deion Sanders was coaching thanks to the young Sanders reaching out.
Here's a look at Sanders and Hunter's exchange, which helped convince Hunter to become the two-way star he is now.
And, the rest is history.
Hunter followed the Sanders family to Colorado once the coach took the role there in 2023. Since then, Hunter's really stood out as a dominating player on both sides of the field, leading him to win the Heisman Trophy this season.
During the 2024 season, Hunter caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, all major career highs for him, and he had one rushing touchdown. On the defensive side, Hunter completed 31 total tackles with 20 of those being solo tackles. He forced one fumble and caught four interceptions.