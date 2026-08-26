Sports Illustrated’s 2026 College Football Preseason All-Americans

Summer vacations are winding down, and the start of the college football season is just days away. So in honor of its return, Sports Illustrated put together our preseason first- and second-team All-Americans. Feast your eyes!

Editor’s note: SI writers Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer, Patrick Andres, Tim Capurso, Zach Koons and Dan Lyons were part of the selection process.

First Team

QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi

One of last season’s top stories as the Rebels’ backup-turned-CFP-game-winning-starter, Chambliss isn’t sneaking up on anyone in 2026, especially after a publicized offseason legal battle that eventually netted him a sixth year of eligibility. Lane Kiffin is gone, but new play-caller John David Baker worked on Kiffin’s offensive staff in Oxford, Miss., just three years ago, and the Rebels still have plenty of weapons for Chambliss to author a thrilling encore. —Tim Capurso

RB: Kewan Lacy, Mississippi

Lacy may get less work between the tackles in 2026, but that’s a good thing after he handled 335 touches for 1,744 scrimmage yards this past season. Yet the explosive Lacy, on runs to the outside and in the passing game, figures to be no less impactful in Baker’s up-tempo offense. —T.C.

RB: LJ Martin, BYU

With plenty of pass-catching threats and an experienced offensive line, there should once again be plenty of running lanes for Martin, who ran for a career-best 1,305 rushing yards and 12 scores last season. And if not, Martin, who led the Big 12 with 893 yards after contact in 2025, will just run through people. —T.C.

BYU running back LJ Martin had 1,305 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith has little to prove after averaging 81.5 receptions, 1,279 receiving yards and 13.5 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes. Yet, there’s a feeling that Smith, in his second full season with Julian Sayin throwing him passes, could find another gear in a high-octane Ohio State offense in 2026. —T.C.

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami

An explosive playmaker waiting to happen, Toney rattled off 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a 122-yard eruption in the national title game loss to Indiana in 2025. As a true freshman. With the talented Darian Mensah now under center in Coral Gables, Fla., the sky is the limit for Toney in Year 2. —T.C.

WR: Cam Coleman, Texas

Coleman, an Auburn transfer, is poised for a monster season as the centerpiece of the Longhorns’ Arch Manning–led passing attack, in which he figures to feature predominantly as a contested catch weapon downfield and a physical, red zone presence. —T.C.

Cam Coleman, shown last season with Auburn, will be one of Arch Manning’s key targets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TE: Trey’Dez Green, LSU

The tight end room is a bit more crowded in Baton Rouge with Dae’Quan Wright (controversially) becoming the first player to have an agreement to return to college after signing with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent. But Green, coming off of a 433-yard, seven-touchdown season, is poised to be one of new Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt’s top end zone targets. —T.C.

OL: Trevor Goosby, Texas

Goosby protected Manning’s blindside last season en route to earning pass- and run-blocking grades north of 80 last season for the Longhorns. He’s dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, but when on the field, Goosby is one of the best tackles in the country. —T.C.

OL: Jordan Seaton, LSU

Leavitt may have been Kiffin’s biggest transfer, but Seaton, one of the best pass protectors in the land, may have been his most important transfer. Seaton allowed just seven pressures in 328 pass-blocking snaps for Colorado in 2025. —T.C.

Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, now at Texas, is one of the best tackles in the country. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL: Kade Pieper, Iowa

Pieper is a capable pass blocker but really excels as a run blocker, where his freakish athleticism and speed allow him to pave lanes while on the move. Pieper was a big reason why Iowa ranked fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game last season. —T.C.

OL: Carter Smith, Indiana

Smith, an adept pass and run blocker, was the anchor along the offensive line of what was arguably college football’s most balanced offense in 2025. Carter and Goosby are the only returning tackles who posted top-10 pass- and run-block PFF grades. —T.C.

C: Drew Bobo, Georgia

Simply put, Bobo is the best pass-blocking center in college football, having surrendered zero sacks and just six pressures in 376 pass-blocking snaps last season. Oh, and he’s also one of the better run-blocking offensive lineman in the Power 4, giving Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton a reliable lieutenant on the offensive line. —T.C.

Georgia center Drew Bobo did not surrender a sack last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DE: John Henry Daley, Michigan

Daley was a disruptive monster at defensive end for Utah last season, racking up 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in just 11 games played before an Achilles injury cut his season short in November. Now with former Utes coach Kyle Whittingham at Michigan, Daley, assuming good health, is poised to feast on Big Ten offensive lines. —T.C.

DE: Colin Simmons, Texas

On the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Simmons has been among the most productive edge rushers in the game since he stepped foot in Austin. He could be in store for his best season yet playing in defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s aggressive scheme. —T.C.

DT: David Stone, Oklahoma

Much like Snorlax in the Pokémon universe, the 6'3" Stone was the immovable object blocking the paths for running games in the SEC last season. The run-stuffing Stone helped the Sooners permit the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the conference in 2025. —T.C.

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone is a run-stuffing immovable object on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT: A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

Interior defensive linemen weighing 330 pounds aren’t supposed to move the way Washington does. One of several Ducks on the defensive front with early round NFL draft aspirations, Washington will once again be an anchor against the run as well as a sneaky interior pass rusher for Dan Lanning’s defense. —T.C.

LB: Rasheem Biles, Texas

It’s going to be fascinating to watch Muschamp move the versatile Biles around the field like the queen on a chess board. Biles is a sideline-to-sideline tackler, an adept cover ’backer, and a sneaky good blitzer. He’ll be a legitimate weapon in the Muschamp defense in 2026. —T.C.

LB: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

Texas Tech is no stranger to elite linebacker play (Jacob Rodriguez won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and finished fifth in the Heisman voting last season), and Roberts could be poised for a similar type of season. A strong run-stopper and cover ’backer, Roberts was at his best in the biggest games last year, tallying two interceptions in the Big 12 title game win over BYU, then 16 tackles and another pick in the Orange Bowl loss to Oregon. —T.C.

Texas Tech linebacker Ben Roberts had two interceptions in the Big 12 title game last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LB: Isaiah Jones, Indiana

A jack-of-all-trades who hustled his way from three-star to starting status on a championship Indiana team last year, Jones will be tasked with more leadership duties in 2026 with Aiden Fisher off to the NFL. —T.C.

CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

If ever there was a defensive player who could challenge for the Heisman in 2026, it would be Moore, Notre Dame’s elite cover corner, who is fully capable of taking on the toughest defensive assignments on an island—and living to tell the tale. One of the highlights of Moore’s 2025 season was his stellar performance against eventual Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, who was held to just two catches and 28 yards in the Fighting Irish’s 34–24 win over USC last October. —T.C.

CB: Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon

Oregon possesses one of the best cornerback rooms in the land, and Finney, second-team All–Big Ten as a freshman last year, is the highlight of the Ducks’ position group. Finney picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and racked up three tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles. He’s once again set to be a difference-maker on the outside. —T.C.

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is a defensive menace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S: KJ Bolden, Georgia

Bolden is yet another elite safety to walk through the doors in Athens, Ga., as he’s been quite productive in two seasons with the Bulldogs (135 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended. Bolden’s speed and instinctual play give Kirby Smart a secure third line of defense in the secondary. —T.C.

S: Tae Johnson, Notre Dame

A ball-hawking safety in the Fighting Irish defensive backfield, Johnson, as a freshman, tallied 48 combined tackles and four interceptions, taking one back to the house for a touchdown in 10 games played in 2025. —T.C.

K: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech

Birr ranked among the top-five kickers in field goals made and total points last season, while converting on 86.2% of his kicks, 24th in the country. He was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and is on the preseason watch list for the award entering 2026. —T.C.

Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr is on the preseason Lou Groza Award watch list. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P: Evan Crenshaw, Troy

The reigning All-American selection by the Football Writers Association of America, Crenshaw averaged 45.7 yards per punt in 2025, with 21 of his 68 attempts going at least 50 yards. Three of those punts came in a 21–17 comeback win over Buffalo, the final of which—a booming 53-yard punt—pinned the Bulls back at their own 10-yard line with 4:07 left in the game and the Trojans trailing by a field goal. After the Troy defense forced a three-and-out, the offense got the ball back with good field position at the 50 and drove to win the game. —Dan Lyons

KR: Da’Realyst Clark, Kent State

It is pretty rare that the Golden Flashes—historically one of the FBS level’s weakest programs—land any player on an All-American roster. Clark earned it after an electric 2025, though, averaging 28.3 yards on 16 kick returns with a pair of touchdowns. His 100-yard return in Week 1 of the season secured Kent State’s 21–17 win over FCS Merrimack. Weeks later, he opened the Flashes’ blowout win over UMass with a 91-yard score. —D.L.

PR: Ryan Niblett, Texas

An All-American for the Longhorns a year ago, Niblett averaged an impressive 22.7 yards on 21 returns, and took a pair of returns to the house in Texas’s wins over Oklahoma and Mississippi State. The return against the Bulldogs was particularly impactful, as it tied the game at 38 with under two minutes to play. The Longhorns would go on to win in overtime, 45–38. —D.L.

Texas’s Ryan Niblett ran back two punts for touchdowns last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second Team

QB: CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr exceeded some lofty expectations as a first-year starter in 2025, throwing for over 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. With Jeremiyah Love in the NFL, the Fighting Irish offense will go as far as Carr takes it. —D.L.

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville

With over 2,000 yards on the ground and a robust 7.7 career yards per carry, Brown is carving out an argument as the Cardinals’ best offensive weapon since Lamar Jackson. —D.L.

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami

Fletcher became a household name during Miami’s run to the title game, as the explosive halfback ran past and through defenders to the tune of 507 rushing yards and three total touchdowns scored in four games. —T.C.

WR: Charlie Becker, Indiana

Becker totaled seven receptions through the Hoosiers’ first nine games of the 2025 season. He matched that number in Indiana’s dramatic win over Penn State and never looked back, with 522 yards and three scores in IU’s final six games, including a standout performance against Ohio State. —D.L.

WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State

Robinson’s 1,081 receiving yards after transferring to the Seminoles from USC was one of Florida State’s few bright spots in 2025. If the Noles return to contention and save Mike Norvell’s job, Robinson will be at the center of it. —D.L.

WR: Danny Scudero, Colorado

Scudero was one of the best wide receivers in the FBS last season for the Mountain West’s San José State, tallying 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. After following offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to Boulder, Colo., Scudero is set to once again thrive in Marion’s Go-Go offense. —T.C.

Wide receiver Danny Scudero, a transfer from San José State, had 10 touchdowns last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE: Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

While he won’t be catching passes from Brendan Sorsby in 2026, the athletic and speedy Carter is once again set to be a yards-after-the-catch monster for the Red Raiders this season. —T.C.

OL: Greg Johnson, Minnesota

Johnson is a rarity in college football in multiple ways. He’s entering his true senior year and at 6'6" and 325 pounds, has the size and technique to play all three positions on the offensive line. —T.C.

OL: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Tengesdahl was the best guard in the Big 12—and arguably the country—in 2025, starting all 13 games and finishing with an 82.8 overall PFF grade. —T.C.

OL: Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

Ohio State’s skill position players get all the glory, but the hard-nosed Montgomery, a key cog in the Buckeyes’ offensive machinery, was an All–Big Ten player at left guard last season. —T.C.

OL: Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame

Knapp started 24 games at left tackle in each of the last two seasons for the Fighting Irish, but in 2026 is sliding over to play guard, where he figures to thrive thanks to his stellar run-blocking chops. —T.C.

C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

The quarterback of Oregon’s offensive line, Laloulu is the picture of reliability and consistency, as he has made 27 straight starts and allowed just one sack last year. —T.C.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu allowed only one sack last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE: Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

After two seasons with Nebraska, Umanmielen more than proved he could handle the SEC, totaling 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks at Ole Miss in 2025. Then, in the eyes of Oxford, Umanmielen went to the dark side, transferring to LSU and following Kiffin. —T.C.

DE: Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame

After playing as a rotational end in 2023 and ’24, Traore emerged as the Fighting Irish’s best pass rusher, leading the team in sacks in ’25. —T.C.

DT: Tyrique Tucker, Indiana

Indiana flat-out bullied teams in the trenches in 2025, and Tucker, who excelled as both a disruptive run stuffer and interior pass rusher, was one of the biggest reasons for the Hoosiers’ excellence on the defensive front. —T.C.

DT: Will Echoles, Mississippi

Echoles’s dominance on the defensive line was on full display in Ole Miss’s Sugar Bowl triumph over Georgia, in which the All-American lineman tallied five tackles—two for loss—and two pass breakups to earn defensive MVP honors. —T.C.

LB: Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Wilson, a fourth-year senior, is set to provide valuable leadership to a young defense, as well as sideline-to-sideline tackling ability and range. —T.C.

LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson

Brown excels as the second line of defense against the run, where he has tallied 186 combined tackles—25 for loss—in the last two seasons while showcasing capable pass-rushing chops as well. —T.C.

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown has 25 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LB: Xavier Atkins, Auburn

Atkins is the fox in the hen house of opposing backfields, as 17 of his 84 combined tackles went for loss, and he racked up nine sacks in what amounted to a breakout year for the Tigers in 2025. —T.C.

CB: Zabien Brown, Alabama

Brown has a nose for the football and the explosiveness to do something with it when he gets his hands on the pigskin, as evidenced by his two interceptions in 2025, both of which were taken back to the house for six. —T.C.

CB: Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State

Mathews had a disappointing end to the season in the Big Ten title game and CFP losses to Indiana and Miami, respectively, but has the experience and track record to bounce back in a big way for the Buckeyes in 2026. —T.C.

S: Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

Bowen was a second-team All-SEC pick a year ago, finishing the season with two interceptions and seven pass breakups for a stingy Sooners defense that carried the team to the College Football Playoff. —D.L.

S: Koi Perich, Oregon

Perich, an All–Big Ten selection at Minnesota last season, should step right in where Purdue-turned-Ducks star Dillon Thieneman left off in Eugene, Ore. —D.L.

K: Lucas Carneiro, Mississippi

Carneiro was one of the best kickers in the business in 2025, leading the nation in field goals made and points. He’s on the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award. —D.L.

Mississippi kicker Lucas Carneiro led the nation in field goals made and points last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia

Last season, Sparks set Virginia’s program record with 47.2 yards per punt, and was the rare punter included on the 2025 “freaks list” by The Athletic, for combine stats that rival most NFL-caliber skill position players. —D.L.

KR: Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State

The Red Wolves will once again look to get the ball in Cobb’s hands as often as possible in 2026, after he posted 797 receiving yards and a touchdown and added two scores and an impressive 26.9 yards per kick return last fall. —D.L.

PR: Vicari Swain, South Carolina

While he is also impactful in the defensive backfield for the Gamecocks, Swain is a game-breaking talent at punt returner, finishing 2025 with an average return of 15.9 yards and taking three punts to the house in the first two weeks of the season. —D.L.

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