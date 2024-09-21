TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Ejected vs. SMU After Two Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalties
Two years ago, TCU coach Sonny Dykes steered his team to an unbeaten regular season, an extraordinary Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan, and a trip to the national championship against Georgia.
How fast things can go south in the game of college football.
On Saturday, the Horned Frogs fell down 41–21 to rival SMU at halftime of the battle for the Iron Skillet. TCU appeared to run back the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but a penalty negated the return.
Incensed by that development, Dykes—who coached the Mustangs from 2017 to '21—incurred back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and was thrown out of the game. The CW captured footage of Dykes being escorted off the field.
Incredibly, the Horned Frogs shrugged off Dykes's ejection and scored on their first drive of the half—via a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Hoover to wide receiver Jack Bech.
The punishment concluded a heated week of Iron Skillet-related rhetoric in which Dallas's mayor donned a "TCU sucks" shirt and TCU made fun of the ACC's TV deal with The CW.