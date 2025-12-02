Texas Tech, Coach Joey McGuire Agree to Lucrative Contract Extension
Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has agreed to a new seven-year contract with the school, it announced in a statement Tuesday. The news was first reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.
The new deal for McGuire runs through the 2032 season and will pay him more than $7 million annually by the end of the deal, per Dellenger’s report. There will also be incentive bonuses that could push the compensation higher.
"We believe the future of Texas Tech Football has never been brighter under Coach McGuire's leadership," Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. "Our success this season is not a one-year plan. We fully intend to be an annual contender in the Big 12 Conference with our eyes on the College Football Playoff each and every season. We have the right leader in Coach McGuire to keep elevating this program, and this contract extension is a reflection of our investment in sustaining this success for years to come."
McGuire is 34–17 in four seasons in Lubbock, with the school putting together its best season yet in 2025 with an 11–1 record thanks to added investment from the school and its donors toward the football roster.
The Red Raiders will square off with BYU on Saturday for the Big 12 title. Win or lose, Texas Tech is expected to make the College Football Playoff, which is a testament to the job McGuire has done since taking over the program.
Now Texas Tech is rewarding him with a new contract.
