Top Bill Belichick Target Shares What Recruiting Visit from UNC Head Coach Was Like
When Bill Belichick took the head coaching job with the North Carolina Tar Heels, the main concern from the outside was the recruiting. This is a steely, no-nonsense man—how is he going to handle the constant shmoozing and unique interpersonal relationship-building that is crafting a college football roster?
Well, he seems to be off to a solid start. On Monday, Belichick had what is believed to be one of his first known recruiting visits: a trip to see 2026 edge-rushing prospect Zavion Griffin-Haynes at his high school in Rolesville, N.C.
"He was telling me stuff coaches never told me, showing me stuff about my game and just telling me stuff about the NFL and the program's come up," the four-star recruit told Rivals of his time with the former New England Patriots head coach.
Speaking separately with On3, Griffin-Haynes noted that he is interested in the Tar Heels partially because of Belichick's involvement and pursuit, despite having de-committed from North Carolina previously.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that a great coach is coming to UNC to keep the program alive,” the junior said. "Knowing that I just de-committed they’re still pushing at me hard and staying in contact so that still keeps them a top school for me.”
The 6'6" defensive end also shared a photo of the two of them together.
We'll see if Belichick's hard work here pays off; it will definitely say a lot about his reputation and influence if he can pull one of North Carolina's top prospects back his way. Looking forward to seeing how his 2026 recruiting class shapes up.