Triumphant Lane Kiffin Shows Off LSU’s Top Recruit for Chanting Fans
Lane Kiffin stepped off the plane at LSU with a dream and a sensible jacket on Sunday night after being booed out of the state of Mississippi by scorned Ole Miss fans. Once he arrived on the LSU campus, Kiffin wasted no time getting to work.
One of the people waiting to meet with him was incoming recruit Lamar Brown. Brown, a 17-year old defensive tackle out of Louisiana State University Laboratory School, is the No. 1 recruit in all the land according to ESPN’s rankings. He committed to LSU over the summer, months before Brian Kelly was fired.
Brown appeared to be all smiles during his initial meeting with Kiffin as his coach walked outside and held his arms up triumphantly as fans cheered and chanted "LSU."
Clearly, spirits are much higher than they were when Kelly left his office back in October.
With Kiffin bringing a good portion of his coaching staff and inheriting what must be a decent recruiting class, expectations should be high by the time the Tigers kick off the 2026 season.