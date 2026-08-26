Cincinnati Head Coach Scott Satterfield on What Must Change for the Bearcats in 2026

Brian Fisher here for Sports Illustrated at Big 12 Media Day.

He's joined now by Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield.

I'm sure there's been a lot of questions surrounding you and and your former quarterback.

Are, are you, are you tired of answering them at this point?

Well, yeah, I mean, it's, uh, it's, it's part of it, this process that we have to go through, and, um, you know, it's, um, you know, fortunately, you know, for, for, for Soresby, it's, it's about over now and, you know, looking forward, wishing him nothing but the best.

I mean, I, I do, since there's, there's a lot of people there at Cincinnati that are wishing him the best and certainly when it, when it comes to the, the person off the field, what, what, what is he like?

No, I mean, he, he was like a competitor, just like the rest of our guys and they worked hard and, you know, went out and tried to do the best he could do to make, make plays for his team and, um, you know, had some really good success.

And, um, you know, it's like, You know, for all our guys, we just try to provide a great opportunity for them to go out and make plays.

When you reflect back on last year, I mean, you guys were in, in the thick of the Big 12 title race for a long time in the playoff race.

Obviously, the, the last, last part of the season didn't go how you wanted to.

What did, what did you kind of learn about that, that?

Yeah, I mean, I think, you know, we started out really strong, uh, lost by 3 to Nebraska the first game, and then rattle off 7 straight.

Uh, you know, it was a good run and, you know, ranked in the top 25, and You know, I think our guys proved that we, we belong in the Big 12 and we can compete in the Big 12, you know, in the last part of the season, you know, we played some really good teams, you know, you know, everything, every team won at least 9 games, maybe 10 double-digit wins, and that's, you know, playing those teams, you got to bring your best game.

And, You know, we were, we were right there in a couple of those games and just didn't finish, and, uh, that's disappointing.

You know, I think our guys are extremely disappointed in it and, uh, you know, but hopefully, we learn from that and, and how can we do things better and, you know, how can we keep our team fresh throughout the whole season and by the end of the year, um, and then how can we keep them healthy.

I think because when you get to the end of the year, everybody's dinged up, you got some guys that are injured and they can't play.

So what can we do to help that?

Um, so those are the things, you know, we, we just got into a brand new building last July.

So this is the first full year in that building, that's really gonna help in, in, You know, how our guys train and how we also how we recover.

When, when it comes to the Big 12, it does seem like every game comes down to those last couple of plays in the 4th quarter.

How have you kind of adjusted your, your coaching style and how have you gotten those players at tuned to that?

Yeah, I think, I think the big thing for us and what we learned last year, we did, we did not create enough havoc defensively.

Um, you know, we tried to, you know, keep everything in front of us and bend, but don't break, but that, that wasn't good enough when you're playing these top teams.

Uh, we got to create some havoc.

We have to, we have to take some chances.

We have to create some turnovers, um.

You know, I think those are the things we're working on this year as we move forward, and I think that'll help our team.

You know, last year I thought offensively we were good enough to win the Big 12.

We had an excellent offense, uh, top 10 in yards per play, and then, and also one of the top O-lines that didn't give up any sacks, uh, or tackles for loss.

Defensively is where we, we fell short and not creating enough turnovers.

And so, You know, creating some turnovers, creating some havoc, those are the things we're working on.

When it comes, uh, out of spring ball going into fall camp, is there an area you're, you're kind of maybe more concerned with than others, and, and is there other areas where you're like, we're set here?

Yeah, I mean, I think, you know, obviously every team's got strengths and weaknesses.

Um, you know, there's some unknowns in some positions because there are a lot of new guys.

Think about wide receiver, uh, we've got some new running backs, some new secondary guys.

So those are, you know, three position groups that we feel like we got some good talent.

We'll see what they end up doing, um, you know .

I think that remains to be seen.

Um, you know, certainly the strength of our team is the offensive line.

Those guys are studs, um, they're very experienced, they're nasty, they get after it, they can compete, uh, you know, and I think our linebacker room is really talented as well.

So, So yeah, I mean, I think, you know, certainly some strengths and weaknesses and the things that you're trying to get better as we as you head into August.

I mean, how, how huge is that gonna be for your quarterback knowing that he has that offensive line?

Yeah, you know, I think, uh, it's a quarterback's best friend.

You know, if you, if you got an offensive line that can protect and, and not only protect for throwing the football but also create running lanes, and if you can run the football and control the game that way, that, that, that goes a long way.

Um, I think, uh, we got a great opportunity to be able to do that and, and, and hopefully that's another way to win games in the 4th quarter.

If you can run the football, keep their offense off the field, then it gives you, you know, a great chance to win a football game.

Has the style of, I mean, you've been around and you've been an offensive mind for a long time.

Has the style of quarterback, uh, that you've recruited, has that changed at all, uh, especially going into the Big 12?

No, not necessarily.

I think, you know, I, I love athletic quarterbacks, but I want guys that are accurate and that can complete passes, um, you know, just keep us on the sticks.

Um, you don't want to get yourself in a long yard.

Situations, that's where it's very difficult.

Um, you know, I think JC French does a great job of checking the ball down when, when, when they are covered down the field.

You know, hitting that running back or hitting that tight end, I think those are critical.

That's decision-making.

You know, I think, you know, if you, you can get quarterbacks that can make quick decisions that also are accurate when they, when they do make the decision, um, that's the difference.

And he's an experienced player.

Um, he's had a great spring, so I'm looking forward to how, how he can come out and perform.

When it comes to, you know, the start of the season, you know, you've been through this, this a long time.

Is, is there anything that you have done differently though going into this season compared to maybe the last couple of years?

Oh man, you know, coming into the season, I, I feel like, you know, we, we're doing more and more with the guys throughout the summer.

I think, um, But they want that, you know, like they, they want that .

They, they, they're up there in our building, hey, coach, let's go meet about this.

Let's go talk about this, let's go watch some film.

Let's, you know, I feel like more and more that the, the, the new guys in this era are just so hungry to get, to get better.

Um, and, and they're doing, they're doing meetings on their own, like just the players.

Like, like that type of stuff, I think is great leadership from our guys.

That you love to see, that means they care.

That means they, they're not out, you know, goofing around.

They're, they're in there trying to get some work done.

That's what you want to see from your guys.

We have seen, uh, certainly some changes to the, the football calendar, maybe more on the horizon in terms of access, what you guys can do.

Are, are you excited about the prospect and what do you think it's going to mean ultimately for your program?

Yeah, it's gonna be interesting to see the things that are happening in the future.

I feel like every year we're trying to do things better for the game.

Um, you know, the 5 for 5 is one thing that that's coming up and You know, they're talking about next year potentially doing, you know, 21 days of practice, spring and summer, which I think the access in the summer will be great.

Now it's just up to the coaches to figure out, you know, what days do you really want to do it?

How much do you want to do?

I think because there's also a point of, you know, dimension, you're, you're gonna not, you're too much and the, and the guys will not be as good.

So, it's a long season, so you want to keep them fresh, um, You know, so we got to do a great job with that, but, uh, but I do think that, the more and more access we have with the guys in the summer are beneficial to our, to our guys.

A lot of talk around the, about the college football playoffs this, this summer and where we want to see in terms of size, but in terms of the Big 12 in particular, getting two teams in, how beneficial can that be, and ultimately what needs to happen for that, uh, to ultimately, yeah, I mean, you know, people talk about access and about, you know, if we can get more, more teams in there, you're gonna have more access, and I'm, I'm a firm believer of that.

I think we should have more teams in it.

Um, you know, we, we had some very worthy teams last year in this league that probably should have been in the playoffs, um, that were not, that were left out.

Um, hopefully, in the future, we'll continue to look at that and see, you know, let's give more access to more teams, um, you know, because it's, it is very competitive.

And, you know, we've seen in different leagues where guys didn't even play for conference championships, but it got in the playoffs, you know, so it's very subjective at this point.

I think if we can, if we can add more teams, it certainly will, will end some of that, you know, speculation of who gets in and who doesn't.

So, um, But I, but I love the postseason playoff opportunity, and I think we're all, that's what we're all trying to, trying to shoot for.

I mean, you guys were, were in the thick of that playoff race.

You were getting evaluated every year.

Do you feel like that the conference was respected enough from, from the committee?

You know, uh, we got a couple of teams in, but I feel like, you know, there's a team like a BYU who didn't make it, uh, two years in a row, double-digit wins.

I mean, I, I mean, I think they, they've got a, the resume speaks for themselves and not to be able to get in that thing it's a little, you know, not right.

I mean, but I think, You know , as, again, it just tells you how important every game is, um, you know, your non-conference schedule and you got to win all those games.

And then, of course, when you're playing in the Big 12, each and every game is very, very competitive, and you got to bring it.

And if you do bring it and you win all those games, to me, you've, you're, you've more than earned your way to play in the postseason.

I, I'd be remiss if I didn't ask you.

There's a certain Cincinnati alum who's been in the news recently.

Did you send any wedding gifts?

No, I, I don't know what I could send a guy like that.

He's probably got everything that he, that he, that he needs or ever wants, uh.

You know, it's, it's awesome.

It's, I'm happy for him and, and his family is pretty cool, um, especially when you can find somebody that you care deeply enough to, to get married to.

So that, that, that's pretty cool.

And, and he, he truly enjoys, you know, coming back, giving back to the program.

How have you kind of seen that in, in practice?

Yeah, no, I think, uh, I think both, you know, Travis and Jase both, you know, love, love the Barry Cats, and I think their time there, they grew so much as, as individuals.

I think more as people and then also as players, um.

You know, but their best ball was probably when they left, you know, but I think the foundation was laid in high school and then at Cincinnati of, of how you keep working and you put the time in, and then great things are gonna happen.

And I think, man, they're a great example of that.

And it's something that we talked to our team about, you know, because they, they sat in, you know, in their chairs, you know, they wore these uniforms and, you know, and now look at them and look what they've been able to accomplish.

Well, exciting times for a lot of former Bearcats, but especially the current ones going into this 2026 season.

Scott, thank you so much for stopping by here with Sports Illustrated at Big 12 Media Days.