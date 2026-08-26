Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda on the Hot Seat and What Must Change in 2026 | Sports Illustrated

Brian Fisher here for Sports Illustrated, a Big 12 Media Day is joined by Baylor head coach Dave Arandon.

Dave, uh, I'm sure there's a lot of changes going on in college football.

How, how has your offseason approach changed since you've been there in Waco?

Really, it's starting culture from day one.

It's the guys that are showing up knowing that they, we just went through the one transfer portal window.

And uh this is gonna be our team and so let's start with getting to know each other and connecting and engaging where in the past that would happen, but really the focus of that used to be in the summertime and we started way in Jan way back in January and February and I think it's paid dividends.

Uh, we got a really tight team.

It led to formation of like a leadership council.

The team voted for 16 guys and then.

From that 16 guys, then the team voted for 6 captains.

They're here with me today.

And so, um, that changed really our whole culture approach, just that one transfer portal window, and that's really been our offseason, uh, really focus.

5 and 7 last year.

I know that's not where you want to be, not where your standards in that, in that program are.

What, what did you learn about last season that you're, you're taking into 2026?

I think I haven't, um, for me personally, I closed up.

I try, try to open up, um.

Try to be more inviting and less kind of shielded.

Personally for me, I think, uh, when you make that, uh, decision, That affects a whole bunch of people and, and just beliefs and things of you and what the program's about.

So, I think that's a big one.

I think bringing in Joe Klanderman on defense and really a new defensive scheme, and, um, really trusting it to him and, and what a great person and a great coach and, uh, such confidence on that side of the ball.

I think building the team inside out from, uh, O-line and D-line as opposed to outside in in the past, the past year, a lot of our attention and monies are really on the perimeter.

And now we're building it line of scrimmage-wise, which, you know, is something that I know is what it's supposed to be, and I failed to get that done last year.

And then, you know, just the overall investment in the program.

Our, our athletic director, Doug McNamee is, is, is such a strong advocate for us and, you know, it's so competitive, uh, the monies that it takes to compete in this league and in, you know, in, in, um, college football and, And Doug's been a big help with that.

So all those things, you know, when you don't win, you got to really look in the mirror and see what's got to change, and there are some big changes.

I mean, even just in the state of Texas, you know, how competitive is with for recruits for, for money.

How do you approach things and with the new athletic director, how do you work with them to make sure that you get what you need?

Yeah, I think communication, I think talking, I think being Uh, real, and, you know, when Doug comes in, he's like fresh eyes and like an urgency to kind of, uh, hey, we got to compete and let's get this done and And so that's exciting for me and the staff and then, uh, we're, we're energized because, because of it and then we communicate and talk about here's real life problems, here's what's going on, and then you get on the same page and then you attack it.

And so that's been, that's been a great thing and that's, like I say, that gives me and this and our coaching staff at Baylor Energy to feel support and to feel supported is a big thing.

It is a big thing and it's interesting because if if we were to go into Google and say hot seat and coaches, your name would come on.

Do you feel that?

Do you feel that pressure externally?

No, I think , I mean, every coach here is coaching for their job in one way.

I mean, it's year to year, you know.

And so, for me, it's like, I'm with a a group of, uh, uh, great players.

I'm with a really strong staff, great, great men.

I've got administrative support, you know, our, the president of Baylor, Lyndon Livingstone, our athletic director, Doug McAeee, they're all behind me, support me and I want to, Do the work that I need to do to, to, uh, reward them for their support and belief in me.

And so, um, I'm, I'm energized, man.

I think what a great opportunity and I'm blessed to represent Baylor and, I, I really want to make the most of, uh, this year and this chance and starts.

With a big game versus Auburn and, and, uh, Atlanta.

We're, we're excited about that.

We've been talking about that, about how we want to show up and what we want to be able to put on display.

And so, really getting that out of a, a Tuesday workout in the summertime or really trying to get that out of a Wednesday run.

Um, trying to show those things like this is how we're showing up.

And so the focus has been on work like that.

Somebody who's no stranger to playing SEC opponents is, is your quarterback and DJ DJ Lagway.

What have you seen out of him for these last couple of months and, and what are, what, what, what are you gonna expect out of him this season?

He's got a chip on his shoulder.

Um, he's got, there's a lot of heart, a lot of heart and soul with DJ Lagway.

I think he's, uh, pretty deep in terms of, um, what drives him and what makes him him.

And, um, I think this has been a 3-year thing.

Uh, it's, uh, 3 years are building into what's about to happen in this year.

So, I got full belief in him.

You know, he is connected with our players and our staff, and I see him smiling when he's walking the halls.

He's always up there.

We have a virtual reality thing that he's wearing it out.

You know, the virtual reality people are saying, Dave, you guys are setting world records in terms of time invested.

And it's, you know, it's, it's a DJ on his own, really running it and doing it.

And so, uh, way committed and, um, inspirational and, uh, is a connector with our team.

And so he's a guy that you can't help but root for.

I mean, we always saw the physical talent, right, especially the arm that he has.

How do you make sure the consistency is going to be there, especially in a, in a new offensive system?

Yeah, I think spending the time so that he really gets it and whether it's the, you know, the offseason, this was his first offseason.

That he's gone through in his college career.

You know, I think he's been injured in all of his other offseasons.

And so, you know, the ability to go through the virtual reality stuff, the ability to go through all the football schools, the spring ball, to have all the film of that, and to kind of talk it over and then meet individually with, with receivers and throw on their own, uh, during the summer on their own time.

I think all of those things add to where, man, he's building on, I, I won on Monday.

And I got another chance on Tuesday.

I'm gonna get a win on Tuesday, and then I'm gonna keep stacking these wins of just kind of working with each other.

And it's not only the, I'm learning this stuff, but I'm applying it, and that's a win, and you keep stacking them.

There's somebody on the team that, uh, we don't know maybe now, but we're, we're gonna know this fall.

Kyler Jordan is the guy.

He's here today.

And so Kyler has been with us, um, for the last couple of years, and he is, he's a guy that has developed.

And in his playing ability , you know, whereas before it was kind of a substitute guy, was a special teams guy.

He's now one of our most dynamic and, um, explosive, uh, defenders, and sacks and tackles for loss, and, um, just there's a, there's an energy about him and an edge about him that's newfound.

That, uh, it's really taken him a couple of years to really kind of get to where he can kind of, whatever is inside, he's letting it out, and we want more of that.

And so that has been really, um, um, something that the team has, has rallied around and Kyler at the end of spring was one of our most dynamic guys.

And so, I'm excited for him just to see kind of his growth and maturation.

I know this is going to be good for him this season coming up.

Exciting times there in Waco.

Starts off with a bang, certainly with that opener against Auburn.

Excited to see what what you got in store there.

Appreciate that.

Thank you.

Thanks, Dave.