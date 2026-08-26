Jaxson Dart Impresses, Malik Nabers Nears Giants Return

We have 5 takeaways from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You guys can see MetLife Stadium off in the distance there.

Takeaway number 1, the Giants are really happy with Jackson Dart's development, where he's at.

A big part of that is the way that he's responded to a veteran coaching staff that's been put together by John Harbaugh.

All that experience has helped in building.

A plan for Jackson Dart.

And as for the scheme change, maybe the primary difference for Dart himself is the verbiage.

He's gone from having a lot of one-word play calls, both in college and his rookie year in the NFL to now having more traditional, longer West Coast calls.

And he told Connor Orr and I , you can check out our interview with him.

On the podcast that he actually likes the way it is now, because it forces him to spell out what all of his teammates are doing and gives him better ownership of the offense.

The one thing to look for, of course, with him, and this is no secret, he's gonna have to learn how to protect himself a little bit better, and he is , of course, very cognizant of that.

Takeaway number 2, the Giants are excited about where Malik Neighbors is.

I mean, based on some of the setbacks he had this offseason.

I'd say he's ahead of where they thought he would be.

He doesn't have the red non-contact jersey on anymore, and if he can come back and be the player that he was a couple of years ago, that would be huge for the Giants.

Of course, they do feel pretty good about their skill group.

Malachi Fields looks like he's gonna be able to contribute as a big-bodied rookie.

They have some veterans they feel like they can rely on and Darius Slayton.

And Darnell Mooney and Braxton Berrios.

They have a tight end who can catch the ball coming over from Baltimore with Harbaugh and Isaiah likely, but the complexion of that group will look completely different if they have a true number one guy and neighbors to draw coverage away from everybody else.

So they're excited about where Neighbors is.

Take away number 3.

The defense has very much the look of a John Harbaugh defense and maybe has size and length that even Harbaugh, who's had big defenses in the past, hasn't had before.

And that, of course, starts with the edge group and the group that they're gonna be able to put together a linebacker in general.

The front seven is tall and long.

They're able to put all of these different guys on the field at once, guys who can drop, guys who can rush, and there's a lot of excitement over what that's gonna look like in Dennard Wilson's scheme.

There is some question marks on the inside at defensive tackle.

So, the guys that are gonna be in front of these guys, the guys that are gonna be inside these guys, how that all plays out on the inside.

In a post Dexter Lawrence world, be pivotal to how the Giants' defense plays, and I wouldn't be surprised if they add another body at that position between now and the start of the season.

Uh, takeaway number 4, Deonte Banks has been a really nice surprise for the team at corner, coming off of a rough couple of years, the team declined his fifth-year option, but the scheme change, going to Dennard Wilson's scheme has really helped him, and that it's similar to what they ran here under Wink Martindale in 2023, Banks' rookie year.

Martindale absolutely loved Banks.

Felt like he had a chance to be a top shelf man cover corner.

Well, Now Wilson's coming back with a version of the Martindale scheme that's that's man heavy, and they see Banks is playing much more confident and faster than he was the last couple of years under Shane Bowen, and much like is the case with With uh neighbors at receiver.

Banks comes through, the complexion of the corner room changes with Paulson Adibo, Greg Newsome, and rookie Colton Hood in there.

Finally, takeaway number 5.

The offensive line has been a swing factor for the last few years, and I think that's still the case.

They feel really good about where their starters are.

Andrew Thomas looks like himself at left tackle.

Jermaine Iluminor, John Runyon, good pros that they have those positions.

Francis Mauinoa.

Looks like a tone setter at guard.

He's of course moving inside from where he played in college.

Even John Michael Schmidt's made progress at center.

The key is staying healthy.

They can't afford injuries at those spots.