Texas Tech QB BRENDAN SORSBY Ruled ELIGIBLE

If you didn't think college sports was the wild, wild west before, you certainly do now after a Texas judge granted a preliminary injunction to allow Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Soresby to play in the 2026 season.

Well, not the entire season, mind you, because arbitrary rules do need some arbitrary justice , but he will miss two games against Abilene Christian and Oregon State, but it's nevertheless a big thing on and off the field.

For Texas Tech and the reigning Big 12 champions and the quarterback they were counting on to get over the hump in the college football playoffs.

And make no mistake about it.

Everybody in college sports is furious over this decision to allow Sosby to play after he had admitted betting over 90,000 against NCAA rules and in some cases state laws.

That includes nearly 40 bets on his own team while he was a player at Indiana.

That flies in the face of everything that we were taught about sports, and especially those in college.

Don't bet on it.

Scoresby did just that, and he didn't like it when he got caught, and now he's gone to court in order to find a way to play this fall.

If it wasn't clear before this ruling, it sure is now that rules simply do not matter in the NCAA.

As long as you got some money for a few billable hours and a favorable local judge to get them overturned.

Many already thought that college sports was lawless and ungovernable before, but now we've got some tangible proof, thanks to a Texas county judge, that we're entering a brand new era where no rules are left to break anymore.