College Football Week 10 Takeaways: Billy Napier Tops Coaches on Hot Seat
The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes knocked off No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley in the game of the day in college football, but there were plenty of other takeaways from the first Saturday in November.
Here are six takeaways from Week 10.
1. DJ Lagway’s injury could be final nail in the coffin for the Billy Napier era at Florida
The Florida Gators had been quietly stringing together wins after most of the country left third-year coach Billy Napier and his program for dead in September. After all, Florida began the season 1–2 after losses to the then-No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and then-unranked Texas A&M Aggies, and rumors swirled about whether or not Napier would make it out of October.
Entering Saturday, the Gators were winners in three out of their last four games, with their lone loss coming in overtime on the road at the then-No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers. Florida freshman quarterback DJ Lagway was thrust into action against the Volunteers after incumbent starter Graham Mertz tore his ACL in the contest. Lagway nearly led the Gators to a victory in Knoxville, Tenn., and followed it up by leading Florida to a 48–20 victory the next week at home against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Lagway had his second consecutive start Saturday against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, but was carted off the field in the second quarter due to a leg injury. The Gators were leading the Bulldogs, 10–3, at the time of injury, which early reports indicate is a serious hamstring strain. The Gators lost a competitive 34–20 contest.
If Lagway is lost for a significant period of time, it could be the nail in the coffin for the Napier era in Gainesville, Fla. After all, Lagway seemed to be finding his groove in his first season of college action, which was a welcome sight for a Florida offense entering the toughest stretch of its schedule. If the Gators don’t have Lagway for games on the road at No. 6 Texas, home against No. 16 LSU or home against No. 19 Ole Miss, Florida’s offense could be in a world of trouble.
Napier entered the season on the hot seat, warmed even more after a tough September, but was attempting to reverse course as the calendar turned to November. That task will be even more difficult than envisioned if Lagway can’t play.
2. Week 10 hot seat check
Here’s a quick rundown of other head coaches who did themselves no favors Saturday:
Sam Pittman, Arkansas Razorbacks
The Razorbacks were totally uncompetitive in a 63–31 drubbing at home against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels. Arkansas is 5–4, and 3–3 in SEC play, with home games against Texas and Louisiana Tech, and a road game at Missouri still on the docket.
Hot seat status: Cooked. You can’t give up 63 points at home in Year 5.
Ryan Walters, Purdue Boilermakers
Walters went 4–8 in Year 1 in 2023. This season, the Boilermakers have taken quite the step back, looking totally discombobulated on both sides of the football. Purdue fell Saturday, 26–20, to the Northwestern Wildcats in overtime, which likely represented the Boilermakers’ best chance at a conference win this season. Instead, Purdue is now 1–7, including an 0–6 mark in the Big Ten. Purdue’s only victory is a 49–0 win over FCS Indiana State in the opener. The Boilermakers will be underdogs in each of their final four games against Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Indiana, and 1–11 is very much in play.
Hot seat status: Very warm. Purdue is a tough job, but expectations are much higher than 1–11. Expect some offseason changes to Walters’s coaching staff.
Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
USC fell to Washington, 26–21, on Saturday in Seattle to drop the Trojans to 4–5 and 2–5 in their inaugural season in the Big Ten. USC is in danger of missing a bowl game and will need to win two of their final three against Nebraska, UCLA and Notre Dame to reach postseason play.
Hot seat status: Very warm. Riley is making $10 million per year, and is now 23–13 in two-plus seasons in charge. Take out the 11–3 first year, and it’s not trending in a good direction for a very highly paid coach at a school with sky high expectations.
Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles
Florida State was once again a mess on Saturday at home against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Seminoles offense amassed just 201 total yards against a mediocre Tar Heels defense, and gave up 500 yards in the 35–11 loss.
The Seminoles are done with ACC games this season, and after running the table in the league a year ago, the program finished 2024 with a 1–7 conference record. Florida State heads to South Bend to take on Notre Dame next Saturday, and finishes the season hosting Charleston Southern and Florida. A 2–10 season is absolutely in play.
Hot seat status: Warm. Norvell won’t lose his job this offseason after winning the ACC in 2023, but will enter ’24 with plenty of speculation about his future.
Brent Pry, Virginia Tech Hokies
Virginia Tech entered the 2024 campaign with sky high expectations and plenty of buzz as a potential ACC title contender. On Saturday, the Hokies led Syracuse, 21–3, in the second half of a game where starting quarterback Kyron Drones and starting running back Bhayshul Tuten sat out due to injury.
It appeared the Hokies were heading for a great win on the road, a fourth consecutive victory to set up a home showdown with the Clemson Tigers next Saturday. Instead, the Virginia Tech defense folded in the second half, giving up 35 points to fall to the Orange, 38–31 in overtime. The Hokies are now 5–4, and 3–2 in ACC play, a far cry from what was expected in 2024. Perhaps more importantly, the Hokies are now 1–11 in one-score games under Brent Pry.
Hot seat status: Warming. Pry won’t be fired this year, but some assistants may be on the chopping block at season’s end. The fan base is getting restless from its stagnant football program in Blacksburg, Va.
3. The ACC is a total mess, and looking more like a one-bid league for the College Football Playoff
The ACC entered Saturday with hopes of getting two teams into the College Football Playoff. The potential is certainly still alive, but with No. 11 Clemson getting smoked at home by Louisville for its first conference loss, the Tigers will need some help to make it to the ACC title game, especially with No. 20 SMU rolling over No. 18 Pittsburgh to remain undefeated in league play. Clemson’s playoff hopes are bleak, to put it nicely, after Saturday’s home defeat.
No. 5 Miami overcame a two-score second-half deficit to roll to a 53–31 victory over Duke. The Hurricanes continue stacking wins, and while it may not always look impressive for four full quarters, Miami looks like the class of the ACC.
If Miami plays SMU in the conference title game (which would be the matchup if the season ended today), the best possible scenario for the ACC would be for the Mustangs to win that game. A one-loss Miami team with its only defeat coming in the ACC championship is a likely at-large bid. But a two-loss SMU with defeats to BYU and Miami is likely out, especially since there will be a lack of quality wins on the resume for the Mustangs.
This league is a mess.
4. No. 11 Iowa State falls at home to Texas Tech, Houston upsets No. 17 Kansas State to open door for Colorado as a Big 12 title contender
Speaking of leagues that are a mess, let’s head over to the Big 12, where the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones’ undefeated campaign is over following a shocking 23–22 home upset loss to the unranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. With one loss in the Big 12, the Cyclones can certainly still make the Big 12 title game, but it’s not a lock at this point.
The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats suffered their second conference loss, 24–19 to Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars. For Fritz, it’s a Year 1 victory to really hang his hat on. For the Wildcats, it could very well be an eliminating loss from Big 12 title contention.
The big winners here? The Colorado Buffaloes, who were idle Saturday. The Buffs are 6–2, 4–1 in the Big 12, and are likely favorites in each of their final four games against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State. If Colorado wins out, it will be in the Big 12 title game with a win-and-in scenario for the College Football Playoff.
5. No. 13 Indiana continues to stake CFP case with blowout win over Michigan State
The No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers continued their undefeated campaign with a 47–10 victory over Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers, who entered Saturday without trailing in a game all season, fell behind 10–0 in the first quarter before scoring 47 consecutive points to drill the Spartans.
Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke returned to the lineup after missing last Saturday’s win over Washington with a hand injury, and completed 19-of-29 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Indiana is 9–0 for the first time in program history and has won every game by at least 14 points.
Indiana likely will be favored in two of its final three games, and regardless of what happens on the road on Nov. 23 against Ohio State, the Hoosiers should be strongly considered for an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff.
6. Boise State continues bid for Group of 5 CFP spot with blowout of San Diego State
The Boise State Broncos should expect to be the top-ranked Group of 5 team in the initial 12-team College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday night after an impressive 56–24 win over the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night in Boise, Idaho.
The Broncos entered Friday’s contest as a three-score favorite at multiple sportsbooks, so it wasn’t the margin of victory that was most impressive here. Instead, it was how the Broncos gained separation from the Aztecs that should catch your eye.
Boise State has been buoyed by the fantastic play of Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty this season, and he was solid once again Friday. But to San Diego State’s credit, nothing came easy on the ground for the Broncos in the first half, as the Aztecs did a yeoman’s job of slowing down Jeanty and the rushing attack. Instead, it was Maddux Madsen’s four first-half touchdown passes (and an interception return for a score) that helped the Broncos build their 35–10 halftime lead.
Jeanty scored both of his touchdowns in the second half to put the game out of reach, and finished with 31 carries for 149 yards and two scores on a 4.8 yards per carry clip. That’s plenty good enough to keep Jeanty strongly in consideration for the Heisman Trophy, but Boise State’s offensive versatility when the going got tough on the ground is the most notable takeaway from Boise’s seventh victory of the season.