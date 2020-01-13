Where Is the College Football National Championship Game Next Year?

This year's College Football Playoff national championship game between LSU and Clemson will be played on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Miami and Indianapolis are next in line to host college football's national title game in 2021 and 2022. The sites have been selected through 2024, while 2025 and beyond are yet to be determined.

Here is a list of future sites and dates:

2020-21: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., Monday, Jan. 11

2021-22: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Monday, Jan. 10

2022-23: Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9

2023-24: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Monday, Jan. 8

Kickoff for the 2020 national title game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET.

