LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be Baylor's next head coach, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Aranda helped lead one of the top defenses in the country to a 15-0 national championship winning season.

The 43-year-old held Clemson to no points in the fourth quarter and just eight points in the second half in LSU's 42-25 victory in the championship game.

Aranda was previously tied to UNLV in December, but talks eventually fizzled.

Baylor is coming off of a season in which it lost in the Sugar Bowl to Georgia 28-14, finishing 11-3. Previous coach Matt Rhule accepted an offer earlier this month to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Aranda was the highest-paid assistant coach in the nation, pulling in $2.5 million after leveraging an offer to become Texas A&M's defensive coordinator in 2018.