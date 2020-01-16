Report: Baylor Hiring LSU DC Dave Aranda as Next Head Coach
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be Baylor's next head coach, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Aranda helped lead one of the top defenses in the country to a 15-0 national championship winning season.
The 43-year-old held Clemson to no points in the fourth quarter and just eight points in the second half in LSU's 42-25 victory in the championship game.
Aranda was previously tied to UNLV in December, but talks eventually fizzled.
Baylor is coming off of a season in which it lost in the Sugar Bowl to Georgia 28-14, finishing 11-3. Previous coach Matt Rhule accepted an offer earlier this month to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Aranda was the highest-paid assistant coach in the nation, pulling in $2.5 million after leveraging an offer to become Texas A&M's defensive coordinator in 2018.