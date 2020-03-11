The 2020 Pac-12 tournament tips off Wednesday, March 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With the top four seeds earning a bye, the remaining eight teams are looking to advance to the quarterfinal round. Here are game previews and betting odds for the opening contests.

Game 1: Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers

Spread: Oregon State -3.5 (-110) | Utah +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Oregon State -170 | Utah +145

Total: 135 O/U (-110)

Details: 3:00 p.m. ET – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Oregon State Betting Record: SU 17-13 | ATS 17-13 | O/U 18-12

Utah Betting Record: SU 16-14 | ATS 15-15 | O/U 15-15

First on the floor, No. 8 Oregon State and No. 9 Utah square off with No. 1 Oregon awaiting the winner. This is a rubber-match battle after both teams won and covered at home during the regular season. The Beavers won 81-69 as 2-point favorites on Jan. 2 and the game went over the total of 144 points. Turning the table on Feb. 13, the Utes won 70-51 as 5-point chalk and the final score stayed well under the game's total of 135. The Beavers scored 71.2 points per game on offense and allowed 67.6 on defense, while the Utes averaged 71 points scored and gave up 70.1 points on defense.

Pick: OVER 135

Game 2: Washington Huskies vs. Arizona Wildcats

Spread: Arizona -6 (-110) | Washington +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Arizona -260 | Washington +210

Total: 138.5 O/U (-110)

Details: 5:30 p.m. ET – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Washington Betting Record: SU 15-16 | ATS 12-19 | O/U 14-5-2

Arizona Betting Record: SU 20-11 | ATS 16-15 | O/U 14-17

Game 2 features No. 12 Washington as underdogs against vs. No. 5 Arizona. The winner will play No. 4 USC next. These teams split the season series, as the Wildcats won 75-72 and covered as 2-point favorites on the road in Seattle on Jan. 30. The Huskies posted a massive 69-63 upset win as 10.5-point road dogs in Tucson during the season-ending contest for both teams. After leading 6-4 early, the Wildcats trailed the rest of the way and the Huskies' defense was outstanding. Arizona was 11-7 during conference games, while Washington stumbled to a 5-13 Pac-12 record.

Pick: Arizona -6

Game 3: Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears

Spread: Stanford -9.5 (-110) | California +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Stanford -550 | California +400

Total: 128.5 O/U (-110)

Details: 9:00 p.m. ET – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Stanford Betting Record: SU 20-11 | ATS 19-12 | O/U 13-17

California Betting Record: SU 13-18 | ATS 14-7 | O/U 17-12

With No. 2 UCLA waiting in the wings, No. 7 Stanford is a big favorite in Game 3 against No. 10 California. The Cardinal won and covered as 10.5-point favorites and the 68-52 final score stayed under the posted total of 127.5 during the first meeting on Jan. 2. California won 52-50 as 8 point-point home dogs on Jan. 26, and the under paid on the total of 126.5. Neither team played well over its last 10 games, as California was 3-7 SU and 5-5 ATS while Stanford went 4-6 SU and 5-5 ATS. The Cardinal posted a 9-9 record and the Golden Bears were 7-11 during conference games.

Pick: California +9.5

Game 4: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars

Spread: Colorado -8.5 (-110) | Washington State +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Colorado -450 | Washington State +350

Total: 137 O/U (-110)

Details: 11:30 p.m. ET – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Colorado Betting Record: SU 21-10 | ATS 12-18-1 | O/U 17-13-1

Washington State Betting Record: SU 15-16 | ATS 13-17-1 | O/U 16-15

First round action closes with No. 6 Colorado facing No. 11 Washington State with No. 3 Arizona State up next for the winner on Thursday. Colorado won 78-56 and covered as 13.5-point favorites during the lone meeting on Jan 23. That contest was played in Boulder and the final score stayed under the point total of 139. The Buffaloes were 5-5 SU and 2-8 ATS over their last 10 games, including four straight losses to end the season. Washington State was 1-6 SU and 3-4 ATS over their final seven games. The Buffaloes were 10-8 and the Cougars went 6-12 during conference action.

Pick: Colorado -8.5

