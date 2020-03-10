2020 Pac-12 Tournament Betting Odds and Pick
Pac-12 tournament action runs from March 11-14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tourney tips off with No. 9 Utah facing No. 8 Oregon State at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Oregon earned the No. 1 seed, and the defending Pac-12 champion Ducks will face the winner of the Utes vs. Beavers battle.
In Game 2, after closing the season on a 1-4 slide, No. 5 Arizona faces No. 12 Washington, which won three of its last four contests. The winner will face No. 4 USC, which went 1-1 against the Wildcats and Huskies during the regular season.
Game 3 features No. 7 Stanford squaring off against No. 10 California. The Cardinal and Golden Bears both ended their season with two losses. No. 2 UCLA, which closed on an 11-3 winning run, awaits the winner of that contest.
Opening day action ends with No. 6 Colorado facing No. 11 Washington State. The Buffaloes lost their final four games while the Cougars closed with losses in five of the last six contests. The winner has a tough matchup versus No. 3 Arizona State in the quarterfinals. The Sun Devils (20-11) posted a 10-4 record in conference play down the stretch.
Westgate oddsmakers have Oregon as top chalk to repeat as Pac-12 champions. The Ducks finished 24-7 overall and currently rank No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll. Led by senior guard Payton Pritchard, who averaged 20.5 points per game, Oregon posted a 13-5 record during conference play this season.
Despite failing to earn a top-four tournament seed, Arizona is listed as the second favorite. The Wildcats' last game was a 69-63 loss to first-round opponent Washington. Arizona struggled on offense as it averaged 61.8 points per game during four losses over the final five contests.
Another team that didn’t earn a top-four seed, Colorado, is right behind Arizona as third chalk. The Buffaloes finished with a 10-8 conference record and closed the regular season with four straight losses. UCLA and Arizona State are tied as fourth favorites with rich +1000 odds. The Bruins were second behind Oregon with a 12-6 conference record, while the Sun Devils and USC Trojans tied for third with an 11-7 mark. Seven teams finished with 19 or more wins and each of them has a shot at a March Madness ticket with a strong showing here.
Teams entering as the No. 1 seed have won just six of the last 18 Pac-12 tournaments. Three of those were during the last five tournaments and the No. 1 seed defeated the No. 2 seed in all three games. Oregon was ranked sixth prior to its championship run last season. The Ducks had winning streaks of at least three games five times this year, so they know how to stack up victories. UCLA is running hot and the Bruins longshot price deserves some consideration.
Pick: Oregon Ducks (+180)
Pac-12 Conference Championship Betting Odds:
|TEAM
|ODDS
Oregon
+180
Arizona
+350
Colorado
+450
Arizona State
+1000
UCLA
+1000
Stanford
+1200
USC
+1400
Washington State
+2000
Oregon State
+4000
Utah
+8000
Washington
+20000
California
+30000
Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook
2020 Pac-12 Tournament Schedule
Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Utah vs. No. 8 Oregon State | 3:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 5 Arizona | 5:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California | 9:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State | 11:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 3:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Game 5: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 9:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 11:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Championship Game — Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1
