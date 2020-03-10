SI Gambling's Roy Larking outlines what you need to know ahead of the Pac-12 basketball tournament.

Pac-12 tournament action runs from March 11-14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tourney tips off with No. 9 Utah facing No. 8 Oregon State at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Oregon earned the No. 1 seed, and the defending Pac-12 champion Ducks will face the winner of the Utes vs. Beavers battle.

In Game 2, after closing the season on a 1-4 slide, No. 5 Arizona faces No. 12 Washington, which won three of its last four contests. The winner will face No. 4 USC, which went 1-1 against the Wildcats and Huskies during the regular season.

Game 3 features No. 7 Stanford squaring off against No. 10 California. The Cardinal and Golden Bears both ended their season with two losses. No. 2 UCLA, which closed on an 11-3 winning run, awaits the winner of that contest.

Opening day action ends with No. 6 Colorado facing No. 11 Washington State. The Buffaloes lost their final four games while the Cougars closed with losses in five of the last six contests. The winner has a tough matchup versus No. 3 Arizona State in the quarterfinals. The Sun Devils (20-11) posted a 10-4 record in conference play down the stretch.

Westgate oddsmakers have Oregon as top chalk to repeat as Pac-12 champions. The Ducks finished 24-7 overall and currently rank No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll. Led by senior guard Payton Pritchard, who averaged 20.5 points per game, Oregon posted a 13-5 record during conference play this season.

Despite failing to earn a top-four tournament seed, Arizona is listed as the second favorite. The Wildcats' last game was a 69-63 loss to first-round opponent Washington. Arizona struggled on offense as it averaged 61.8 points per game during four losses over the final five contests.

Another team that didn’t earn a top-four seed, Colorado, is right behind Arizona as third chalk. The Buffaloes finished with a 10-8 conference record and closed the regular season with four straight losses. UCLA and Arizona State are tied as fourth favorites with rich +1000 odds. The Bruins were second behind Oregon with a 12-6 conference record, while the Sun Devils and USC Trojans tied for third with an 11-7 mark. Seven teams finished with 19 or more wins and each of them has a shot at a March Madness ticket with a strong showing here.

Teams entering as the No. 1 seed have won just six of the last 18 Pac-12 tournaments. Three of those were during the last five tournaments and the No. 1 seed defeated the No. 2 seed in all three games. Oregon was ranked sixth prior to its championship run last season. The Ducks had winning streaks of at least three games five times this year, so they know how to stack up victories. UCLA is running hot and the Bruins longshot price deserves some consideration.

Pick: Oregon Ducks (+180)

Pac-12 Conference Championship Betting Odds:

TEAM ODDS Oregon +180 Arizona +350 Colorado +450 Arizona State +1000 UCLA +1000 Stanford +1200 USC +1400 Washington State +2000 Oregon State +4000 Utah +8000 Washington +20000 California +30000

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

2020 Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Utah vs. No. 8 Oregon State | 3:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 5 Arizona | 5:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California | 9:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State | 11:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 3:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Game 5: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 9:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 11:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Championship Game — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

2020 Big Ten Tournament Betting Odds and Pick

2020 Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds and Pick

2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament Betting Odds and Pick

2020 SEC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick

2020 ACC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick

2020 Big East Conference Tournament Betting Odds & Pick