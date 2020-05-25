Georgetown men's basketball coach and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has returned home from the hospital while recovering from COVID-19.

Ewing's son, Patrick Ewing Jr., provided an update on his condition on Twitter Monday.

"I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay," Ewing Jr. said. "My father is now home and getting better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing announced in a statement last Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Georgetown confirmed he was in isolation while being treated at a local hospital and no other members of the men's basketball program had tested positive for the virus.

Ewing has served as Georgetown's head coach since 2017 after working as an assistant coach in the NBA for 15 years.

His standout basketball career started at Georgetown, where he helped the Hoyas claim the 1984 national title. Ewing went on to enjoy a legendary 15-year NBA career with the Knicks, Magic and Seattle SuperSonics and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.