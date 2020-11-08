LSU wide receiver Koy Moore said he was harassed by Baton Rouge police on Saturday night.

The freshman from Metairie, LA. tweeted his account of the incident on Sunday afternoon. Moore said Baton Rouge police pulled a gun on him, adding that he was "violated multiple times."

"Last night I was approached by policemen. They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs," Moore wrote. "I was violated numerous times, even going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have."

"As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment, they snatched my phone. I could've lost my life, and I know for a fact nothing would've happened to the guys who did it."

Moore noted he believes the officers would not have stopped their harassment if he didn't announce his role as an LSU football player. He added that the problem of police brutality in America won't end with the election of Joe Biden on Saturday.

"As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problem [has] not changed," Moore said. "Yesterday wasn't a victory for America, it was a distraction."

Moore has caught eight passes for 70 yards in 2020. He tallied a trio of receptions in LSU's loss to Auburn on Oct. 31.