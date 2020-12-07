Stanford Replaces South Carolina Atop Women’s Top 25

SI.com
NEW YORK (AP) — Coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are the new No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Cardinal ascended to the top spot Monday after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.

The Cardinal moved up to No. 1 at nearly the same time last year and held on to that spot for three weeks, the team’s first appearance there in seven years.

VanDerveer downplayed the significance of her team moving to No. 1 in Week 3 of the season.

“Rankings are important in March,” she said. “Let’s hope we’re playing in March.”

Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2—matching the highest ranking in school history—and received two first-place votes. UConn, which has yet to play a game because the Huskies were on pause due to coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3, also receiving two first-place votes.

The Wolfpack, who got the other two first-place ballots, jumped four places to No. 4 after the 54-46 victory over the Gamecocks. South Carolina fell to fifth.

Arizona, Baylor, Oregon, Kentucky and Texas A&M round out the top 10. No. 6 is the highest ranking in Arizona’s history.

VanDerveer is poised to make history of her own: With her next victory, she will tie Pat Summitt’s all-time record of 1,098 wins. Where and when that might happen, however, is still up in the air.

The Cardinal had to shift their Pac-12 opener over the weekend to Las Vegas due to Santa Clara County’s ban on sporting events and practices for three weeks. They were supposed to play Washington State on Tuesday in Las Vegas, but the Cougars don’t have enough scholarship players available due to coronavirus protocols.

The next game listed on the Cardinal’s schedule is Friday against UC Davis at home, then a game at Cal on Sunday.

Full women's AP Top 25 as of Dec. 7:

1. Stanford 
2. Louisville 
3. Connecticut 
4. North Carolina State
5. South Carolina 
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Oregon
9. Kentucky 
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Arkansas 
14. Maryland 
15. Indiana
16. Oregon State 
17. Northwestern
18. Ohio State
19. Michigan
20. Syracuse
21. Missouri State 
22. South Dakota State
23. Texas
24. DePaul 
25. Gonzaga

Others receiving votes: South Florida 59, Iowa State 54, North Carolina 38, Arizona State 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2

