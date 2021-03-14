The 68 teams who will compete in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament were revealed on Selection Sunday, with 31 automatic bids and 37 recipients of at-large bids all vying for April's coveted championship.



Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan earned this year's No. 1 seeds, with the undefeated Bulldogs holding the honor of the tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

Once the teams were selected, the committee was then responsible for seeding the participants by pedigree and then bracketing them into four regions: the East, West, South and Midwest. Even though the entire 2021 men's tournament is being held in the state of Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional region names remain. Additionally, there are four replacement teams on standby in the event anyone needs to withdraw before Tuesday night.



The men's tournament will open on Thursday, March 18 with the First Four, then the first round being held on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, after which the field will be whittled down to 32 teams.

Here's a look at all the first-round matchups and regions:

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/Drake

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

South Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel

No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty

No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern

No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian

No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona

