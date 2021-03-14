SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?

Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Michigan Earn No. 1 Seeds in 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament

Author:
Publish date:

The 68 teams who will compete in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament were revealed on Selection Sunday, with 31 automatic bids and 37 recipients of at-large bids all vying for April's coveted championship.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan earned this year's No. 1 seeds, with the undefeated Bulldogs holding the honor of the tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

Once the teams were selected, the committee was then responsible for seeding the participants by pedigree and then bracketing them into four regions: the East, West, South and Midwest. Even though the entire 2021 men's tournament is being held in the state of Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional region names remain. Additionally, there are four replacement teams on standby in the event anyone needs to withdraw before Tuesday night.

Sign Up to Play SI's Bracket Challenge and Compete For a Chance to Win Prizes.

Create Your Group Now | Official Rules

The men's tournament will open on Thursday, March 18 with the First Four, then the first round being held on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, after which the field will be whittled down to 32 teams.

Here's a look at all the first-round matchups and regions:

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri
No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio
No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/Drake
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

South Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel
No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State
No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty
No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern
No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure
No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian
No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lucas Oil Stadium will host this year's Final Four
College Basketball

Printable 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable blank bracket ahead of the return of March Madness.

drew-brees-celebrate-super-bowl-xliv
Play
NFL

Drew Brees's Career Will Only Look Greater With Time

Competing in an era of all-time great quarterback play, he separated himself not just with his historic stats.

USATSI_15699656
Play
Gambling

2021 NCAA Tournament Opening Odds - How are Oddsmakers Projecting the Field?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo dissects the opening betting odds ahead of the start of the 2021 NCAA tournament

Mar 21, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; General view of March Madness signs during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Replacement Teams in the NCAA Tournament

Louisville and Colorado State headline the quartet of replacement teams for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Saints' Taysom Hill celebrates after a big play on the field
NFL

Saints Give Hill $140M Extension in Salary Cap Maneuver

Each of the four years on Hill's contract are voidable, with the extension saving New Orleans $7.5 million in 2021.

Chivas vs. America in Liga MX
Soccer

How to Watch Chivas vs. America

The two storied Mexican rivals meet on March 14 at Estadio Akron.

drew-brees-new-orleans-saints
Play
NFL

Brees Retires After 20 Seasons With Chargers, Saints

Brees retires as the NFL's all-time leader in completions and passing yards.

Justin Thomas after winning The Players Championship.
Play
Golf

Justin Thomas Wins His First Players Championship

Thomas gave an emotional interview after the win and spoke on Tiger Woods and his late grandfather.