SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Does Michigan Have the Hardest Path as No. 1 Seed to Final Four?
Does Michigan Have the Hardest Path as No. 1 Seed to Final Four?

No Replacement Teams Needed For Men's NCAA Tournament

Author:
Publish date:

NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt announced Tuesday there will be no replacement teams for the 2021 men's NCAA tournament,

Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss were selected as the replacement teams for the men's tournament, which kicks off with the First Four on Thursday night. But with no teams opting to withdraw, each team in the original field of 68 will take the floor in Indianapolis. 

Sign Up to Play SI's Bracket Challenge and Compete For a Chance to Win Prizes. Create Your Group Now | Official Rules

Related: NCAA Men's Tournament Opening Odds

There will be no replacement teams in the 2021 tournament, though teams could still be forced to exit Indianapolis due to COVID-19 concerns. If a program cannot continue its season due to medical reasons, its opponent will advance per the NCAA's no-contest policy. 

Virginia and Kansas both had to withdraw from their respective conference tournaments after players in their program tested positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, both will move forward in the NCAA tournament.

Related: What Happens if a Team Gets COVID During March Madness?

Teams are required to have seven consecutive days of negative tests results in order to play in Indianapolis, which includes people in the school's 34-person travel party. In addition to the tests, each team must have five eligible players to participate.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Raptor Jeremy Lin has signed with the Warriors G League team.
NBA

Jeremy Lin: 'We Cannot Lose Hope' After Atlanta Shootings

Lin is speaking out following three Atlanta spa shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

The Grand Canyon Lopes defeat the New Mexico State Aggies moving on to the NCAA Tournament at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Play
College Basketball

No Replacement Teams Needed For Men's NCAA Tournament

The deadline for teams to withdraw from the 2021 men's NCAA tournament passed on Wednesday morning.

USMNT's Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Final Squad Before the Games Really Count

Weston McKennie and Matthew Hoppe are among those not included, while a number of players will return to their clubs after the first of two matches.

mike-trout
Play
MLB

MLB Can't Wait Any Longer to Fix Its Pace of Play Crisis

"In the next five years [baseball will] either be the national pastime or a niche sport."

Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga
NBA

NBA Draft Prospects to Keep an Eye On During March Madness

Key matchups, top prospects, sleepers and more to watch in this year's Men's NCAA tournament.

lebron-james-lakers
NBA

LeBron James Hopes to Own NBA Team ‘Sooner Than Later’

James bought an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and UNC's Walker Kessler
Play
College Basketball

Five Men's Sleeper Teams for March Madness

Who is most likely to dole out multiple upsets and find their way to the Final Four?

luka-doncic-mavericks-dribble
NBA

Luka Dončić’ Is Finding His Rhythm Behind the Three-Point Line

The Mavericks’ guard improved his three-point shooting in February. Can he keep it up?