Ex-Miami Player Pleads Not Guilty to Killing His Teammate

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ex-Teammate Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Miami Football Star

Author:
miami-hurricanes-helmet

MIAMI (AP) — A former University of Miami football player pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of killing a teammate outside a South Florida apartment complex in 2006.

An attorney for Rashaun Jones, 35, entered the plea during a remote court hearing after prosecutors formally filed second-degree murder charge against him.

Jones, who was arrested last month, was long suspected in the death of Bryan Pata, 22. Jones was originally arrested on a first-degree murder charge, and prosecutors said he could still face that charge. But to indict him on that charge, prosecutors would have to present the case to a grand jury.

Pata was expected to be an early pick in the 2007 NFL draft following his fourth and final season with the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound (1.9-meter, 127-kilogram) defensive lineman was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006.

SI Recommends

Some witnesses claimed to hear arguing and then gunshots. Despite having hundreds of dollars in his wallet, neither the car nor the cash were taken, police said.

Investigators said they learned through numerous interviews that Pata and Jones, who played three seasons with the Hurricanes, had experienced confrontations before the shooting. Pata previously beat his teammate during a fight, officials said. And Pata’s brother told investigators that Jones had threatened to shoot Pata two months before his death. Despite the urging of his brother, Pata never reported the threat.

During two interviews with detectives, Jones told investigators that he was at his own home and never left on the night of Pata’s death. But records show that Jones’ cellphone was using different cell towers around the time of the shooting, authorities said. And an eyewitness in the area at the time of the shooting identified Jones in a photo lineup, police said.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

miami-hurricanes-helmet
College Football

Ex-Miami Player Pleads Not Guilty to Killing His Teammate

Rashaun Jones pleaded not guilty to charges of killing Bryan Pata outside a South Florida apartment complex in 2006.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic
Soccer

U.K.'s 'Red' List Impacts USMNT Players' Availability to Face Panama

Christian Pulisic and other U.S. stars may not be able to travel to Panama for a qualifier that is sandwiched in between two home games next month.

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.
NFL

Beasley, Ferguson Offer to Buy Tickets for Unvaccinated Fans

The Bills wide receiver and long snapper told unvaccinated fans via social media that if they found tickets to road games, the players would buy them.

Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast
Play
Podcasts

Jimmy Kimmel and Cousin Sal | SI Media Podcast

Traina, Kimmel and Cousin Sal Hit on "Once Upon a Time in Queens," the 1980s, going viral and much more.

What Did They Miss: Packers RB Aaron Jones and Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue - IMAGE
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 2: Five Targeted Best Bets

Wager confidently with Week 2 betting analysis on these over/under bets

Jonathan Gresham raises his arms in the ring
Wrestling

Breakout Star Jonathan Gresham Gets Big Opportunity vs. Suzuki

On top of his work in ROH, Gresham’s current stretch of dates on the indies and in NJPW will help boost his profile.

Germany celebrating against Portugal
Soccer

Germany, Portugal Latest to Critique FIFA's Biennial World Cup Pitch

The federations issued statements that were strongly opposed to the idea of staging a men's World Cup every two years.

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts with teammates after he scored on a long touchdown pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

College Football Week 3 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis & Picks

A closer look at several key Week 3 NCAAF games for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.