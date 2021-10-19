Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ed Orgeron's impending departure from LSU following the 2021 season has created quite a high-profile vacancy, but one rival coach took his name out of any potential consideration on Tuesday.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday he is not interested in replacing Orgeron at LSU.

"This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned with right here," Swinney said Tuesday, alluding to the identical nickname for each school's home stadium.

"I don't know the situation [with Orgeron at LSU]," he added. "It's a tough business."

Swinney is the second marquee coach to dismiss rumors regarding to LSU vacancy. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reiterated his happiness with the Aggies on Monday.

"I love being here," Fisher told the media. "This is the job I wanted, I got a great contract, I have an unbelievable chancellor, unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We're building something."

Orgeron will complete the 2021 season with LSU before leaving the program. He tallied a 49–17 record with the Tigers, though Orgeron is just 9–8 since the start of the 2020 season.

