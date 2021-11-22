Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Mel Tucker Was Honest With Michigan State Fans After Lopsided Loss to Ohio State

Author:

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker posted an encouraging message following the Spartans blowout loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

"We win as a team & we lose as a team," Tucker posted on Twitter. "We will identify where the breakdowns were and why. And then we'll own that, there's no excuses and there's no finger pointing. We have to be accountable to ourselves and our teammates and that's who we are as a team. #KeepChoppin"

Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 halftime lead before its dominant 56-7 win on Saturday. C.J. Stroud made his case for the Heisman with six touchdowns and nearly 400 passing yards in the first half.

Tucker was the focus of jokes across social media the potentially record-breaking contract the university is reportedly preparing for him.

The Detroit Free Press reported last week that Michigan State is readying a $95 million, 10-year contract extension for Tucker that would make him the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports. 

Reports confirmed that Michigan State alumni Steve St. Andre and Mat Ishbia, who walked onto the Spartans’ 2000 national championship basketball team, are privately funding the extension.

The Spartans dropped from seventh to 12th in the latest AP Top 25 poll after the loss while Ohio State jumped Alabama and Cincinnati into second place. 

