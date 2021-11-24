Liberty and coach Hugh Freeze have reached an agreement on a new contract that will pay Freeze an average of more than $4 million per year and run through the 2028 season, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low.

According to ESPN, the deal will make Low one of the highest-paid non-Power 5 coaches in college football.

Freeze, now in his third season with Liberty, has amassed a 25–10 record with the program. Liberty has won the Cure Bowl in each of his first two seasons, guiding the school to a program-best 10-1 record last year and a No. 17 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

The school is 7–4 this season.

For his success, Freeze also received an extension last year that ran his deal through 2026 and upped his salary to more than $3 million.

The Flames have competed as an independent program since moving to the FBS level in 2018 but will join Conference USA starting in 2023.

Freeze joined Liberty after serving as Ole Miss's coach for five seasons. He resigned in the summer of 2017 after a school investigation revealed a "troubling pattern of personal conduct."

