Kirk Ferentz is not typically the kind to get show emotion after games, but following Iowa's wild fourth-quarter comeback against rival Nebraska, fans can tell that this one means just a bit more this year.

"These guys are just resilient," Ferentz said. Before the anchor let the Iowa head coach go, he pointed out that the 66-year-old coach isn't typically emotional and that he doesn't "see this from you a lot."

"Where is this coming from?"

Ferentz answered, "These guys. They're pretty good. I love being with them. I'm going to join them right now."

Heading into the fourth quarter, the No. 16 Hawkeyes faced a 21–9 deficit, struggling to click after going scoreless in the first. Then, Iowa scored within the opening minute of the fourth quarter, and the momentum shifted in its favor as it scored 19 points to rally for a 28–21 victory.

