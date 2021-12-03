Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
NCAAF
Sources: Iowa State's Matt Campbell Not a Candidate For Oklahoma

Author:

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is not a candidate for the same position at Oklahoma, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde

After a chaotic week on the coaching carousel, Forde reported that the search for a new head coach "has gone quiet" for the Sooners, possibly waiting for a coach or multiple coaches who are scheduled to play this weekend. However, coaches who have connections to the program—like Clemson's defensive coordinator Brent Venables or Nevada's Jay Norvell—could be contenders, per Forde. 

This week Florida hired Louisiana's Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, Lincoln Riley shocked fans as he left Oklahoma for USC, Notre Dame's Brian Kelly abruptly departed for LSU and Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday he's stepping down after the Cavaliers' bowl game

But with all of the departures have come hires. Troy brought back Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall as its head coach while the Fighting Irish promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Several members of the staff decided to stay behind when Kelly left, including offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Bob Stoops is currently leading the program after stepping in as the Sooners' interim head coach during the program's upcoming bowl game.

