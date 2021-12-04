Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
NCAAB
Washington's Game vs. No. 5 UCLA Canceled Due to Huskies' COVID-19 Issues

Author:

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 5 UCLA’s game at Washington on Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program.

The game won’t be rescheduled and it will count as a Pac-12 victory for the Bruins. That’s because of the league’s rule for games impacted by COVID-19, which says that if two schools can’t agree on a date to reschedule, then the team dealing with the coronavirus outbreak will forfeit the game. Although the teams’ conference records will reflect the forfeit, it won’t be included by the NCAA in their overall records.

Following the forfeit, UCLA is 2–0 in the Pac-12 and remains 7–1 overall. Washington is 4–5 overall and 0–1 in the league.

The Huskies were previously forced to postpone their game scheduled for Thursday at Arizona.

The cancellation means UCLA won’t play again until Dec. 11 at Marquette. The Bruins last played Wednesday, beating Colorado at home in their Pac-12 opener.

Washington’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at No. 3 Gonzaga

