The Crimson Tide will bring five players who received AP All-American honors into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Alabama teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams have been selected All-Americans by The Associated Press, giving the top-ranked Crimson Tide more players on the first team than any other school.

The AP All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by a panel of Top 25 college football poll voters, was released Monday.

Young became the fourth Alabama player, and first Tide quarterback, to win the Heisman on Saturday night. Anderson, who leads the nation in sacks with 15.5, was fifth in the Heisman voting.

Alabama (12–1) will face No. 4 Cincinnati (13–0) in the College Football Playoff semifinals Dec. 31.

The Tide will bring five players who received AP All-American honors into their playoff game. Tackle Evan Neal made the second team and safety Jordan Battle was a third-team selection.

Cincinnati is represented on the first team by cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was a second-team All-American last season. Fellow Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant made the second team.

The other playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve, No. 2 Michigan (12–1) against No. 3 Georgia (12–1), will feature four more first-team All-Americans.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Heisman runner-up, and kicker Jake Moody are All-Americans for the Wolverines. Georgia’s top-ranked defense is represented by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo was chosen for the second team and running back Hassan Haskins was a third-team selection.

Bryce Young won this year's Heisman Trophy and will start for Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in the national semifinals on Dec. 31. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia matched Alabama with five players across the three teams. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and freshman tight end Brock Bowers made the second team and safety Lewis Cine was a third-team choice.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the second team and fellow Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud from Ohio State was the third-team QB.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is the only player to repeat as a first-team AP All-American this season.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green each were first-team selections this season after making the second team in 2020.

Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux went from third-team in 2020 to first-team in 2021.

The AP added two players, one on each side of the ball, to the teams this year, the first change to the All-America structure since 2006. To reflect a game that features more passing than ever before — plus more schools playing major college football — the offenses now feature three receivers and the defenses include an extra defensive back.

