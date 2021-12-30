Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
GG Jackson Highlights 2023
GG Jackson Highlights 2023
Publish date:

Elite 2023 Forward GG Jackson Hopes to Decide by Spring

Jackson has already taken official visits to North Carolina and Georgetown and will visit Duke next month.
Author:

LEXINGTON, S.C. – With two official visits down and one on the way, Ridge View’s (Columbia, S.C.) GG Jackson sees an end in sight.

“The recruitment process is fun, but it’s a lot,” said Jackson, a consensus top 10 junior. “I’m looking forward to getting out and taking a couple more visits to see what other schools have to offer.”

The versatile 6’9” forward has already taken official visits to North Carolina and Georgetown and has an official visit to Duke scheduled for Jan. 21.

RELATED: SI99 2022 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jackson said South Carolina will get one of the final two officials allotted by the NCAA.

“I’ll definitely take all of my officials,” said Jackson, who will also consider pro options like the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite. “I’m gonna get with my dad and set up dates for the last two.”

Jackson has taken unofficial visits to South Carolina, Wake Forest, Duke and N.C. State.

GG Jackson was one of the most dominant bigs at the Nike Peach Jam this past summer.

GG Jackson was one of the most dominant bigs at the Nike Peach Jam this past summer.

SI Recommends

His stock skyrocketed this summer after averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds a game and leading Team CP3 (N.C.) to the Nike Peach Jam title game.

Jackson’s full repertoire was on display Thursday at the Chick-fil-A Classic, dropping 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-49 loss to Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.).

At his size, Jackson’s ability to create and efficiently knock down shots from all over the floor makes him a headache of a defensive assignment. He’s just as capable in the paint, using his quickness and agility to maneuver around for high percentage shots and dominate the glass on both ends.

Makes sense that Duke coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are playing up the Paolo Banchero comparisons ahead of Jackson’s visit to Durham.

“They talk about me playing a role like Paolo a lot,” Jackson said. “Just because of my versatility and size. They told me that they want me to be a centerpiece of the offense and be a guy that can win games for them.”

Whichever option Jackson decides on could reap the benefits of his skill set a year early since he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reclassifying to 2022.

What he’s more matter of fact about is his timeline for a decision.

“I feel like definitely before the AAU circuit starts,” Jackson said. “I have no idea what I’m gonna do at this point, but I know I have to get a decision done.”  

YOU MAY LIKE

dax-hill-michigan
College Football

Harbaugh: DB Hill Not in Florida, Questionable for CFP

The Wolverines could be without a key defensive piece against Georgia.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis with owner Gayle Benson and president Dennis Lauscha during a ceremony.
NFL

Saints GM Knocks NFL’s Decision to Play Last Week’s MNF

Mickey Loomis said it ”wasn’t fair” to the players, but the league left the team no choice.

Daily Cover: Desmond Ridder surrounded by Cincinnati fans
Play
College Football

Group of 5 vs. Power 5? That’s Not How Cincinnati Sees It

Luke Fickell and the Bearcats don’t even speak the terms that describe the divide in FBS football.

Tyrese Maxey (0) passes the ball against the Miami Heat.
NBA

Tyrese Maxey Isn’t Ben Simmons, but He’s Changing Philadelphia’s Future

The second-year guard has given the Sixers some breathing room with Simmons out.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, left, quarterback Bryce Young (9), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrate with the SEC championship trophy after their win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Prepare for the College Football Playoff and Fantasy Championship Weekend

Cincinnati and Alabama face off in the Cotton Bowl Friday while Georgia and Michigan play in the Orange Bowl.

Jun 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer (31) has his belt checked after he pitched the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

Five Things to Know From MLB in 2021

Here are the key takeaways from this year in baseball.

bob-stoops-oklahoma-sooners
College Football

Bob Stoops, Son, Drake Embrace After Alamo Bowl TD

It was a family affair for the Sooners on Wednesday night.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams talk as they walk off the field during a 2020 game
NFL

Davante Adams ‘Monitoring’ Aaron Rodgers Decision

Adams discussed his upcoming decision amid uncertainty around Rodgers's future.