Elite 2023 Forward GG Jackson Hopes to Decide by Spring

LEXINGTON, S.C. – With two official visits down and one on the way, Ridge View’s (Columbia, S.C.) GG Jackson sees an end in sight.

“The recruitment process is fun, but it’s a lot,” said Jackson, a consensus top 10 junior. “I’m looking forward to getting out and taking a couple more visits to see what other schools have to offer.”

The versatile 6’9” forward has already taken official visits to North Carolina and Georgetown and has an official visit to Duke scheduled for Jan. 21.

Jackson said South Carolina will get one of the final two officials allotted by the NCAA.

“I’ll definitely take all of my officials,” said Jackson, who will also consider pro options like the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite. “I’m gonna get with my dad and set up dates for the last two.”

Jackson has taken unofficial visits to South Carolina, Wake Forest, Duke and N.C. State.

GG Jackson was one of the most dominant bigs at the Nike Peach Jam this past summer. Jon Lopez/Nike

His stock skyrocketed this summer after averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds a game and leading Team CP3 (N.C.) to the Nike Peach Jam title game.

Jackson’s full repertoire was on display Thursday at the Chick-fil-A Classic, dropping 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-49 loss to Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.).

At his size, Jackson’s ability to create and efficiently knock down shots from all over the floor makes him a headache of a defensive assignment. He’s just as capable in the paint, using his quickness and agility to maneuver around for high percentage shots and dominate the glass on both ends.

Makes sense that Duke coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are playing up the Paolo Banchero comparisons ahead of Jackson’s visit to Durham.

“They talk about me playing a role like Paolo a lot,” Jackson said. “Just because of my versatility and size. They told me that they want me to be a centerpiece of the offense and be a guy that can win games for them.”

Whichever option Jackson decides on could reap the benefits of his skill set a year early since he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reclassifying to 2022.

What he’s more matter of fact about is his timeline for a decision.

“I feel like definitely before the AAU circuit starts,” Jackson said. “I have no idea what I’m gonna do at this point, but I know I have to get a decision done.”