January 1, 2022
NCAAF
Jim Harbaugh Brings Intensity During Pregame Orange Bowl Interview

Author:

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is always one to bring the ferociousness to any situation he's in. Moments ahead of kickoff for the first College Football Playoff appearance of his career, Harbaugh remained very much on brand.

Speaking with ESPN's Marty Smith on the sideline, Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts before taking the field to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl. He then delivered his response as if he was still in the locker room trying to fire up his team:

"They believe in each other, their resolve is strong," Harbaugh said. "It's hard, this is the next step—go let it rip! It's time to go."

Harbaugh was ready for action long before his team prepared for the opening kickoff. As he's done numerous time in past games, he joined his players on the field for warm-ups—wearing receivers's gloves on each hand.

In his seventh season as Michigan's head coach, Harbaugh guided the Wolverines to a 12–1 record and their first Big Ten championship since 2004. That run included a decisive 42–27 victory over rival Ohio State, which marked Michigan's first win over the Buckeyes since 2011 and third in the past 20 years.

For more news on the Michigan Wolverines, head over to Wolverine Digest.

