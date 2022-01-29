Details of Bruce Pearl's Contract Extension With Auburn Have Been Released

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl will remain with the Tigers for a long time, after director of athletics Allen Greene announced a contract extension for Pearl via Twitter on Friday night.

Auburn officially announced the extension with Pearl on Saturday, and we now know some of the details behind the new deal.

Pearl's new contract with Auburn runs through 2030 and will pay him $5.4 million annually with a $250,000 annual escalator clause. The escalator clause means that Pearl's average salary will be $6.275 million per season and over $50 million for the life of the contract.

According to the USA TODAY salary database, Pearl's new contract makes him the fourth-highest paid head coach in college basketball, as he now sits behind only Kentucky's John Calipari, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova's Jay Wright.

The contract extension for Pearl is well-deserved, as Auburn enters its matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon with a 19-1 record overall and a perfect 8-0 record in SEC play.

Earlier in the week, the Tigers were ranked as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll for the first time in program history.

Following Louisville's separation from head coach Chris Mack earlier this week, Pearl was rumored as a potential candidate for the vacant head coaching job with the Cardinals.

The new deal with Auburn ensures that Pearl won't be going anywhere for a long, long time.

