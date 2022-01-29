Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Details of Bruce Pearl's Contract Extension With Auburn Have Been Released

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl will remain with the Tigers for a long time, after director of athletics Allen Greene announced a contract extension for Pearl via Twitter on Friday night.

Auburn officially announced the extension with Pearl on Saturday, and we now know some of the details behind the new deal.

Pearl's new contract with Auburn runs through 2030 and will pay him $5.4 million annually with a $250,000 annual escalator clause. The escalator clause means that Pearl's average salary will be $6.275 million per season and over $50 million for the life of the contract.

According to the USA TODAY salary database, Pearl's new contract makes him the fourth-highest paid head coach in college basketball, as he now sits behind only Kentucky's John Calipari, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova's Jay Wright.

SI Recommends

The contract extension for Pearl is well-deserved, as Auburn enters its matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon with a 19-1 record overall and a perfect 8-0 record in SEC play. 

Earlier in the week, the Tigers were ranked as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll for the first time in program history.

Following Louisville's separation from head coach Chris Mack earlier this week, Pearl was rumored as a potential candidate for the vacant head coaching job with the Cardinals.

The new deal with Auburn ensures that Pearl won't be going anywhere for a long, long time.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

j.t.-barrett-read
Extra Mustard

Ex-Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett Signs With Edmonton Elks

The former college standout has inked a deal with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

If Tom Brady Retires on Sunday, There Would Be Major Historical Significance

It likely would be for a reason.

Manon Rheaume with the Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL

Q&A: Manon Rhéaume on What's Next for Women's Hockey

In 1992, Rhéaume became the first woman to play an NHL game when she tended the crease for the Lightning. Nearly three decades later, she’s still inspiring girls to play hockey.

ash-barty-mailbag-lead
Tennis

Ashleigh Barty Captures Third Major Title at Australian Open

The 25-year-old defeated American Danielle Collins to become first Australian woman to win her home tournament since 1978.

joe-cullen
NFL

Sources: Colts to Interview Jags DC Joe Cullen for Same Role

Cullen is a hot name for open defensive coordinator positions this offseason.

Brian Kelly 2
Extra Mustard

Brian Kelly Appears in Bizarre Video Dancing With LSU Commit

The Tigers’ new football coach has given us quite a show in nearly two months on the job.

Carmelo Anthony held back by referee after being taunted by 76ers fans.
NBA

Sixers Fan Who Taunted Carmelo Anthony Banned From Home Games

The fan was banned indefinitely from all future 76ers games at the Wells Fargo Center.

ken-dorsey
NFL

Report: Bills QB Coach Dorsey a Candidate for Two OC Jobs

Ken Dorsey is in play for multiple offensive coordinator positions with the Bills and Giants.