Top Storylines Headed into NIBC's Final Weekend

The country’s top high school basketball conference, featuring 20 players ranked in the SI99, won’t lack for suspense as the NIBC prepares for its final session this weekend in New Jersey.

Storylines abound with GEICO Nationals looming in late March and the clock ticking on opportunities to strengthen resumes for one of the eight berths.

Here are a few.

Sunrise Christian, IMG Academy on a collision course

Buffaloes’ duo Mark Mitchell and Gradey Dick combined for 44 points and eight rebounds to lead Sunrise to the 68-62 win on Dec. 4.

The Buffaloes forced IMG into a chilly 3 of 13 showing from the three-point line in the second half; a stark contrast from the 6 of 9 start from three in the first half, and the defensive adjustment to press up on IMG’s shooters made all the difference in the game.

Both teams sit at 7-1 in league play with a two game lead on the rest of the pack.

On Thursday, No. 1 Sunrise will tangle with Bishop Walsh and IMG will battle La Lumiere before they face-off on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+) for the NIBC title.

IMG has the second-most potent offense in the NIBC, posting 72.5 points a game and shooting a league-best from both the field (50%) and the three-point line (41%).

The key for the Buffaloes is they don’t beat themselves, averaging a league best 8.8 turnovers a game. In the first matchup with IMG, they scored 21 points off 14 IMG turnovers.

That said, what it all boils down to is this: Can IMG contain the Mitchell-Dick juggernaut?

Dick, a Kansas signee who is ranked No. 29 overall in the SI99, leads the NIBC in scoring (18.8 ppg.) and shoots 44% from three, while Mitchell, a Duke signee, pumps in 17.8 points a game (tied for second in the league) using his versatile inside-out dominance.

Winner gets the top seed at GEICO Nationals.

Skyy Clark’s emergence perfectly timed for Montverde

Clark has been steadily improving his timing and wind since his return from an ACL injury in early January, and, if last weekend’s MAIT title game performance was any indication, the Eagles could arguably be back in the “favorite” seat for GEICO Nationals.

Clark, a Kentucky signee who is ranked No. 19 overall in the SI99, scored 19 points, including the walk-off three-pointer, to lead the Eagles past No. 7 Calvary Christian 79-76 in overtime.

Clark looked more fluid with his movements and his confidence seemed to grow by the second. The scariest part, at least for opposing teams, was that Clark’s evolution seemed to lift Montverde’s stars down the stretch.

Dariq Whitehead, a Duke signee who is ranked No. 4 overall in the SI99, didn’t score in the first half and finished the game with 18, benefiting from Clark’s penetration and shooting.

At his best, Clark was one of the most complete lead guards in the country, with an impressive hoops IQ to go along with efficient three-level scoring ability, elite athleticism and an unrelenting motor.

If this was Clark turning the proverbial corner, watch out.

Judah Mintz has been dominating the competition since the spring. Jon Lopez/Nike

Can Judah Mintz catch fire to win the scoring title

Oak Hill Academy is at its best when Mintz is getting buckets and taking names using his diverse offensive repertoire to overwhelm opposing guards. Mintz is tied for second in the league in scoring, averaging 17.8 points a game for the Warriors with two games against two of the worst defensive teams in the NIBC coming this weekend.

Legacy Charter gives up a league-worst 75.9 points a game and Wasatch Academy is spotting teams 72.5.

In two wins over Legacy and Wasatch this season, Mintz, who is ranked No. 33 overall in the SI99, is averaging 19 points a game.

Need motivation?

At 4-4 in league play and checking in at No. 14 in the Power 25, the Warriors seem to be in good shape for GEICO Nationals, but a strong finish could earn them a higher seed and a more favorable matchup on day one.

Mintz’s dominance would go a long way in that regard.

La Lumiere set up for statement weekend

Even a 5-3 record in the most grueling high school basketball conference in the country and a No. 9 ranking in the Power 25 hasn’t earned the Lakers the respect of being considered a legitimate contender for the national title.

Two things there: They’re fully aware and coach Patrick Holmes will undoubtedly use that as motivation.

The Lakers face No. 2 IMG Academy for the first time this season and No. 4 Montverde Academy for the second time.

La Lumiere fell to Eagles 63-55 on Jan. 8, despite JJ Starling’s 25-point effort.

In that game, Starling, a Notre Dame signee who is ranked No. 25 overall in the SI99, didn’t get much help as the lone double figure scorer in the loss.

Still, while the Lakers will need all hands on deck offensively, they’re consistency on the defensive end is where they’ll have their best chance.

La Lumiere is the top defensive team in the NIBC, allowing just 53.8 points a game. They check in at second in steals (6.75 a game).

If La Lumiere wants to change the narrative, this is the weekend to rewrite the script.