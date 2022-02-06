Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Oklahoma’s Winfrey Wins Senior Bowl MVP, QBs Ridder and Pickett Shine

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The pass rushers did their best to steal the show from quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett in the Senior Bowl.

Cincinnati’s Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team Saturday.

“We didn’t come out here to lollygag through it,” Minnesota defensive lineman Boye Mafe said. “We told each other to go out and have our best games and play our best football. This was our last time to get to represent our schools so why not go out on a good note.”

Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter.

The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top senior and graduated junior NFL prospects.

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Winfrey was the overall game MVP, while Mafe was the National player of the game and Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone was picked as the top American team player.

Winfrey wore a jersey signed by teammates and got to follow in the Senior Bowl footsteps of Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a 2014 alum of the game.

“I’ve been dreaming about being in the Senior Bowl since I was a little kid,” Winfrey said. “I saw Aaron Donald dominate the Senior Bowl and I wanted to be the next to do that.”

National Team quarterback Kenny Pickett, of Pittsburgh, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett got the National Team off to a fast start in his final game-action showcase before the NFL draft.

Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis were among the Senior Bowl passers vying with Mississippi’s Matt Corral to be the first quarterback picked.

Willis started for the American team and mainly flashed his running and scrambling ability. He passed for just 11 yards but ran for a game-high 54 on four carries in the first quarter, flirting with a touchdown on a 27-yard scamper to end the first quarter.

Teams started each quarter with fresh possessions.

SI Recommends

Ridder completed 4 of 6 passes for 68 yards to finish up with another win. He led Cincinnati to 44 wins in his career and to the College Football Playoffs this season, ending with a semifinal loss to Alabama.

The National team delivered most of the big plays, culminating with Ridder’s 25-yard touchdown to Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter.

Pickett, who led Pitt to its first ACC championship, capped his performance with a 20-yard touchdown to Baylor running back Abram Smith late in the first quarter.

Pickett spent the rest of the game as a spectator. But he’s hoping the week’s performance impressed NFL teams after making a huge leap as a player and a prospect in his senior season.

“Everyone was saying it was a flash in the pan season,” Pickett said. “Thirteen games playing at a really high level, I don’t think it is.

“So I wanted to come down here and continue on that, being a consistent player.”

Howell, who had teammates recover both of his fumbles, scrambled and passed the American team to its first score. He collected a wide snap and ran left for a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Howell’s one completion on the drive was a 19-yarder to Utah running back TJ Pledger, a late sub who only arrived in time for Thursday’s practice and also had a 23-yard run.

North Dakota State’s Christian Watson caught an underthrown ball going to the ground and quickly popped up for a 38-yarder to set up the touchdown.

Then Ridder rolled right and hit Colorado State tight end Trey McBride for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second.

Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky passed for a game-high 103 yards with an interception. Howell was 6 of 9 for 67 yards. Nevada’s Carson strong also passed for 67 yards but threw an interception.

Winfrey got a trophy filled with peanut butter cups from sponsor Reese’s but had no plans to enjoy them.

“I’m not going to eat one of these,” he said.

More College Football Coverage:

Harsin's Future at Auburn Uncertain Amid Program Disarray
• Riley's Move to USC Already Making Waves in L.A.
Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 Season
How Can the Overflowing Transfer Portal Be Fixed?

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma State fans hold up newspapers with a picture of former OU football coach Lincoln Riley during Oklahoma's introduction before a Bedlam basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Bedlam Basketball
Extra Mustard

OSU Student Newspaper Trolls Sooners With Full-Page Riley Photo

Oklahoma fans just can’t seem to win.

Kansas-Baylor
College Basketball

No. 10 Kansas Builds Lead, Routs No. 8 Baylor

The Jayhawks led by as many as 34 points in the emphatic win.

Gregg Popovich coaching the Spurs.
NBA

Popovich Becomes First NBA Coach to Win 1,500 Games

He's just five wins away from another major milestone.

jordan spieth
Golf

Jordan Spieth Risks Life to Save Par at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 28-year-old’s drive on the eighth hole left him in a precarious spot, but that didn’t stop him from risking it all.

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.
Golf

DeChambeau Says Those Worried About Injury Need to ‘Chill’

The 28-year-old shot 3-over 73 in the first round before withdrawing from the Saudi International due to left hand and left hip injuries.

U of L coach Bobby Petrino, left, UK coach Mark Stoops, right, pose with master of ceremonies Billy Reed.
Media

Sports Writer Billy Reed Dies at 78

He was named Kentucky Sports Writer of the Year eight times and wrote for several publications over his six-decade long career, including Sports Illustrated.

Suni Lee salutes after completing her uneven bars routine at the 2020 Olympics.
College

Suni Lee Earns First Perfect 10 of Collegiate Career

The Olympic all-around champion was flawless on the uneven bars.

chennedy-carter-atlanta-dream
WNBA

Sparks to Acquire Chennedy Carter From Dream

In a blockbuster trade, the Dream are trading for Los Angeles’s Erica Wheeler.