Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Georgia Releases Statement Responding to Reports About Tom Crean‘s Job Status

Georgia released a statement on Saturday morning following reports that the school is looking into firing men‘s basketball coach Tom Crean for breach of contract after supposedly failing to report a physical altercation between two staffers.

In the statement, Georgia denied that the incident was reported improperly and revealed that the situation is now under review.

“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the school said in a release, per The Athletic‘s Seth Emerson. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.

On Friday night, Graham Coffey of Dawg Sports reported that Georgia was conducting a breach of contract review after Crean failed to properly inform the university of a physical altercation between assistant coach Wade Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish. The incident at the center of the supposed review allegedly took place during halftime of Wednesday’s game between Georgia and LSU.

SI Recommends

According to the report, the incident was reported to university human resources officials by someone other than Crean, meaning that he would be in violation of his contract.

Crean is owed a buyout of $3.6 million, but that amount drops to $3.2 million in three weeks. If he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay the buyout.

Georgia has struggled this season and is currently 6–20 overall and 1–12 in SEC play. Crean is 47–69 overall since taking over the program before the 2018 season.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Georgia coverage, visit Dawgs Daily.

YOU MAY LIKE

jamaican-bob
Olympics

Watch: Jamaican Four-Man Bobsled Team Returns to Winter Olympics

Before Saturday, the Caribbean nation had not competed in the four-man event at the Games since 1998.

By Andrew Gastelum
Inter Miami's DeAndre Yedlin
Soccer

What Embracing Pink Represents for Inter Miami

A jersey can often only say so much, but for Inter Miami, there's a greater statement and symbol in the club's color shift after a rocky first couple of years in MLS.

By Brian Straus
usa-hockey
Olympics

U.S. Men’s Hockey Team Gets Noise Complaint for Olympic Village Party

It's not the first time USA Hockey is in the news for a party at the Winter Games.

By Associated Press
olympics-covid-disinfect-lead
Olympics

It’s Not Easy Being in ‘Sports Prison’ at the Beijing Olympics

Last summer’s Games in Tokyo were a challenge, but these have been exponentially harder, with the Chinese government’s COVID-19 protocols and the “closed loop” system presenting an extra layer of difficulty for athletes.

By Michael Rosenberg
nico-porteus
Olympics

Watch: New Zealand Team Performs Haka After Winter Olympic Gold

Nico Porteous was met with a surprise after becoming the first male gold medalist in New Zealand's Winter Olympic history.

By Andrew Gastelum
mariah-bell-fig-skating-music-lead
Olympics

Inside the Sustained Sorrow of Figure Skating Music

Until 2018, when the IOC first allowed music with lyrics at the Olympics, most athletes used classical pieces. But in today’s competition, why are so many performances set to sad songs?

By Stephanie Apstein
bo-brothers
Play
Olympics

Siblings Compete Against Each Other, Provide Support at Olympics

At least 76 pairs of siblings have participated in Beijing, turning the Winter Games into a family affair with nearly 5% of the total athlete headcount.

By Alex Prewitt
Medal podium at 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Games.

By Andrew Gastelum