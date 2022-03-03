Lia Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania swimmer who has captivated American conversation over her participation in women’s college swimming as a transgender athlete, gave an exclusive interview to Sports Illustrated this week to discuss her story.

In her first season swimming for the Penn women’s team after three seasons competing against men, Thomas has set pool, school, and Ivy League records and has become the nation’s top collegiate swimmer. She’s viewed as a favorite to win the 100-yard, 200-yard, and 500-yard freestyle events at the NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championships that begin in Atlanta on March 16. There’s potential for Thomas to break collegiate records held by Olympians Katie Ledecky and Missy Franklin when she takes to the pool later this month.

“I don’t know exactly what the future of my swimming will look like after this year, but I would love to continue doing it. I want to swim and compete as who I am,” Thomas told SI.

“I just want to show trans kids and younger trans athletes that they’re not alone. They don’t have to choose between who they are and the sport they love.”

As Thomas continues swimming at a high level against other women, there’s potential for her to make the U.S. Olympic team for the 2024 Games in Paris. A vocal faction wonders whether her participation in women’s swimming is fair.

Some of the sport’s greats, like Michael Phelps, questioned whether Thomas should be swimming with other women, saying that there needs to be an “even playing field” within the sport.

The editor of Swimming World compared Thomas to “doping-fueled athletes of East Germany and China” from past Olympic Games.

The criticism of her participation in women’s swimming has even extended to her own team, as fellow swimmers have questioned her participation and have been split in favor of and against Thomas.

“I’m a woman, just like anybody else on the team,” she said. “I’ve always viewed myself as just a swimmer. It’s what I’ve done for so long; it’s what I love. I get into the water every day and do my best. I don’t look into the negativity and the hate. I am here to swim.”

Despite the negativity surrounding Thomas, she says she feels “reinvigorated” by coming out as trans.

“It’s an amazing and beautiful experience. ... I’ve been reinvigorated. I’ve been swimming for 17 years, but for [only] a short part of that time have I felt fully engaged. ... After coming out and being my authentic self, I could really start to see a future. Before I came out, I couldn’t visualize a future.”

