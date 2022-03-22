Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

After exiting a staggering, suspenseful and sometimes controversial first weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the stakes and competition now rise for the Sweet 16—four games Thursday and four more Friday. Let’s turn up the heat with five burning questions for the next two rounds.

1. What is Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement date?

There are a lot of compelling storylines still remaining in this tournament, but the overriding one is the inevitable end of Coach K’s gilded run at Duke. Will it happen this weekend, or can he extend it to a 13th and final Final Four?

The second-seeded Blue Devils have a tough road ahead in the West Region. They are underdogs Thursday against No. 3 seed Texas Tech, and presumably would be Saturday if they meet up with top-ranked Gonzaga. We’ve seen more emotion than ever from Krzyzewski as his career winds to a close, including some real joy (and likely relief) after Duke rose up in the final minutes to beat Michigan State in the second round Sunday.

The prediction here remains what it was before the tournament started: Coach K is done Thursday night, his team taken out by the physical defense of the Red Raiders. He might not leave his heart in San Francisco, but his career is another matter.

2. How vulnerable are the remaining No. 1 seeds?

For the first time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, not a single No. 1 won its second-round game by double digits. They all were in 40-minute battles: Baylor was eliminated by North Carolina; Arizona was fortunate to force overtime against TCU and won in the extra period; Gonzaga was taken to the wall by Memphis; and Kansas beat an injury-depleted Creighton team by seven. So, yeah, the three remaining No. 1s all are capable of being beaten this weekend. They’re also capable of making it to New Orleans.

3. Which is the top-performing conference so far?

With nine leagues represented in the Sweet 16, the field is diverse and fairly even. The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference lead the way with three representatives each—expected for the Big 12, less so for an ACC that was labeled the weakest it has been in years. The Big Ten and SEC have flopped, although each still has teams that could crash the Final Four. The true top performer is the Metro Atlantic, which has No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s as its first Sweet 16 participant.

4. What will be the glam game of the Sweet 16?

CBS is banking on a big audience for North Carolina-UCLA on Friday night, a matchup of bluebloods with a combined 17 national championships and 38 Final Fours. Coaches Hubert Davis and Mick Cronin faced some doubts when they were hired, but they have eradicated them with their March accomplishments at schools accustomed to tournament success.

5. Will the officiating be better?

No promises.

