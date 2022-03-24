Before the women’s Sweet 16 begins on Friday, it’s time to reset things. With the bracket locked in through two rounds, some of our original expert predictions have turned out better than others.

None of our writers saw the upsets that rocked the Greensboro and Wichita regions coming, with Creighton and South Dakota, both No. 10 seeds, crashing the Sweet 16 after taking down Iowa and Baylor, respectively. Can either underdog go to the Elite Eight or beyond? Or will favorites reign to the Final Four in Minneapolis?

We’re giving our bracket predictions another crack, starting with a fresh Sweet 16 slate.

Ben Pickman

Pickman’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Michigan

Pickman’s national champ: South Carolina

Emma Baccellieri

Baccellieri’s Final Four: Iowa State, Stanford, NC State, Louisville

Baccellieri’s national champ: NC State

Wilton Jackson

Jackson’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville

Jackson’s national champ: South Carolina



Elizabeth Swinton

Swinton’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville

Swinton’s national champ: UConn

Kevin Sweeney

Sweeney’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, UConn, Louisville

Sweeney’s national champ: South Carolina

Molly Geary

Geary’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, NC State, Louisville

Geary’s national champ: South Carolina

