March Madness Predictions: Repicking Our Women’s Sweet 16 Brackets
Before the women’s Sweet 16 begins on Friday, it’s time to reset things. With the bracket locked in through two rounds, some of our original expert predictions have turned out better than others.
None of our writers saw the upsets that rocked the Greensboro and Wichita regions coming, with Creighton and South Dakota, both No. 10 seeds, crashing the Sweet 16 after taking down Iowa and Baylor, respectively. Can either underdog go to the Elite Eight or beyond? Or will favorites reign to the Final Four in Minneapolis?
We’re giving our bracket predictions another crack, starting with a fresh Sweet 16 slate.
Ben Pickman
Pickman’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Michigan
Pickman’s national champ: South Carolina
Emma Baccellieri
Baccellieri’s Final Four: Iowa State, Stanford, NC State, Louisville
Baccellieri’s national champ: NC State
Wilton Jackson
SI Recommends
Jackson’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville
Jackson’s national champ: South Carolina
Elizabeth Swinton
Swinton’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville
Swinton’s national champ: UConn
Kevin Sweeney
Sweeney’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, UConn, Louisville
Sweeney’s national champ: South Carolina
Molly Geary
Geary’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, NC State, Louisville
Geary’s national champ: South Carolina
More March Madness Coverage:
• Ranking the Women’s Sweet 16 Teams
• UConn Wins ‘Ugly’ to Achieve Sweetness Again
• Electric Offensive Effort Lifts Notre Dame