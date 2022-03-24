Skip to main content
Notre Dame Women's Coach Niele Ivey and Son Jaden both Reach Sweet 16 in Respective Tournaments
Notre Dame Women's Coach Niele Ivey and Son Jaden both Reach Sweet 16 in Respective Tournaments

March Madness Predictions: Repicking Our Women’s Sweet 16 Brackets

After some surprising upsets, are we changing who we think will make the Final Four and more?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Before the women’s Sweet 16 begins on Friday, it’s time to reset things. With the bracket locked in through two rounds, some of our original expert predictions have turned out better than others.

None of our writers saw the upsets that rocked the Greensboro and Wichita regions coming, with Creighton and South Dakota, both No. 10 seeds, crashing the Sweet 16 after taking down Iowa and Baylor, respectively. Can either underdog go to the Elite Eight or beyond? Or will favorites reign to the Final Four in Minneapolis?

We’re giving our bracket predictions another crack, starting with a fresh Sweet 16 slate. 

Ben Pickman

Ben Pickman’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Pickman’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Michigan
Pickman’s national champ: South Carolina

Emma Baccellieri

Emma Baccellieri’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Baccellieri’s Final Four: Iowa State, Stanford, NC State, Louisville
Baccellieri’s national champ: NC State

Wilton Jackson

Wilton Jackson’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Jackson’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville
Jackson’s national champ: South Carolina

Elizabeth Swinton

Elizabeth Swinton’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Swinton’s Final Four: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn, Louisville
Swinton’s national champ: UConn

Kevin Sweeney

Kevin Sweeney’s Sweet 16 brackert

Click here for full-sized image.

Sweeney’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, UConn, Louisville
Sweeney’s national champ: South Carolina

Molly Geary

Molly Geary’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Geary’s Final Four: South Carolina, Texas, NC State, Louisville
Geary’s national champ: South Carolina

News And Analysis
