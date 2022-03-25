Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
Gonzaga falls to Arkansas in Sweet 16
Gonzaga falls to Arkansas in Sweet 16

Men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Schedule for Friday

The second day of Sweet 16 games in the men’s basketball NCAA tournament will take place on Friday, March 25.

Four of the Elite 8 slots were filled on Thursday night. No. 4 Arkansas upset the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. No. 2 Villanova took down No. 11 Michigan. No. 2 Duke beat No. 3 Texas Tech in a close game. And, finally, No. 5 Houston upset No. 1 Arizona to finish off the night.

Only one No. 1 seed remains in the bracket: Kansas. The Jayhawks will take on No. 4 Providence on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the highest-seeded team left in the tournament, No. 15 Saint Peter’s, will look to continue its Cinderella story on Friday night when it faces No. 3 Purdue.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Here is the Friday night schedule for the remaining Sweet 16 games:

7:09 p.m. (ET) — No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (CBS)
7:29 p.m. (ET) — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence (TBS)
9:39 p.m. (ET) — No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 UNC (CBS)
9:59 p.m. (ET) — No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 11 Iowa State (TBS)

The Elite 8 games will then take place on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Media

Why WarnerMedia’s Johnita Due Refuses to Stick to Sports

The executive’s commitment to diversity and inclusion runs deeper than any corporate mandate.

By Andrew Lawrence
italia-wc
Soccer

Failure to Qualify for World Cup Defines Italy More Than Euro Win

While a stunning upset loss to North Macedonia on Thursday eliminated the Azzurri from World Cup contention, the signs of their demise were always looming.

By Jonathan Wilson
Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter and Caleb Grill celebrate during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against LSU.
Play
College Basketball

Iowa State Won't Apologize for Grinding Its Way to the Sweet 16

After going 2–22 last season, the Cyclones have concocted a winning recipe with a star freshman, talented transfers and a rigid team regimen.

By Jeremy Woo
wide-receiver-trades
Play
NFL

The Math Behind the Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill Trades

Plus, Tua at the QB crossroads, the Colts finances in their QB swaps, Baker a tough fit in Carolina, a side attraction at Ohio State’s pro day, and more.

By Albert Breer
St. Louis Cardinals Giovanny Gallegos
Play
Fantasy

Giovanny Gallegos, Edwin Diaz Among Best Relief Pitchers by Fantasy ADP

Breaking down relief pitchers based on their average draft position to find value and opportunity.

By Shawn Childs
Cinderella? You Have No Idea
Play
College Basketball

Why Saint Peter’s Is the Most Improbable Cinderella of All

Leaky roofs, disappearing balls and frozen offices are among the obstacles the program has overcome in the last decade.

By Kevin Sweeney
AP22079796655507
Play
College Basketball

Is There Any Chance South Carolina Doesn’t Reach The Women’s Final Four?

Yes, South Carolina is the favorite in the women’s tourney, and should be. But this year’s edition has shown us there are no guarantees, even for a squad this good.

By Emma Baccellieri
Duke’s Coach K looks on while kneeling
Play
College Basketball

Coach K’s Gutsy Night Gives Duke’s Fairytale Hopes Biggest Jolt Yet

The win over Texas Tech showcased Krzyzewski’s gifts and grit, from an emergency zone to a team-wide floor slap.

By Pat Forde