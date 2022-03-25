Men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Schedule for Friday
The second day of Sweet 16 games in the men’s basketball NCAA tournament will take place on Friday, March 25.
Four of the Elite 8 slots were filled on Thursday night. No. 4 Arkansas upset the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. No. 2 Villanova took down No. 11 Michigan. No. 2 Duke beat No. 3 Texas Tech in a close game. And, finally, No. 5 Houston upset No. 1 Arizona to finish off the night.
Only one No. 1 seed remains in the bracket: Kansas. The Jayhawks will take on No. 4 Providence on Friday night.
Meanwhile, the highest-seeded team left in the tournament, No. 15 Saint Peter’s, will look to continue its Cinderella story on Friday night when it faces No. 3 Purdue.
Here is the Friday night schedule for the remaining Sweet 16 games:
7:09 p.m. (ET) — No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (CBS)
7:29 p.m. (ET) — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence (TBS)
9:39 p.m. (ET) — No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 UNC (CBS)
9:59 p.m. (ET) — No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 11 Iowa State (TBS)
The Elite 8 games will then take place on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.