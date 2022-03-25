The second day of Sweet 16 games in the men’s basketball NCAA tournament will take place on Friday, March 25.

Four of the Elite 8 slots were filled on Thursday night. No. 4 Arkansas upset the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. No. 2 Villanova took down No. 11 Michigan. No. 2 Duke beat No. 3 Texas Tech in a close game. And, finally, No. 5 Houston upset No. 1 Arizona to finish off the night.

Only one No. 1 seed remains in the bracket: Kansas. The Jayhawks will take on No. 4 Providence on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the highest-seeded team left in the tournament, No. 15 Saint Peter’s, will look to continue its Cinderella story on Friday night when it faces No. 3 Purdue.

Here is the Friday night schedule for the remaining Sweet 16 games:

7:09 p.m. (ET) — No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (CBS)

7:29 p.m. (ET) — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence (TBS)

9:39 p.m. (ET) — No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 UNC (CBS)

9:59 p.m. (ET) — No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 11 Iowa State (TBS)

The Elite 8 games will then take place on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.