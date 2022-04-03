Butler Hires Former Ohio State Coach Thad Matta

Butler’s announced Sunday it is bringing back a familiar face as the school is hiring Thad Matta to be its next coach.

The hire comes days after Butler fired head coach Lavall Jordan, when Jordan’s buyout dropped significantly.

“The success that Thad has achieved at every one of his programs speaks for itself,” Butler director of athletics Barry Collier said in a statement. “He is a championship-caliber coach and recruiter who brings valuable experience and contagious energy to Butler. I have seen that personally in Thad as a player, assistant coach and head coach.”

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our men's basketball program,” Matta added. “There is a solid foundation in place and I'm confident that Butler will consistently be among the top programs in the Big East. I can't wait to attack the work we have in front of us and to be back on the sidelines at Hinkle Fieldhouse.”

Matta spent four years at Butler as a coach, including a brief stint as the head coach in the 2000-01 season. After leading the Bulldogs to a 24-8 record that year, Matta left to take the same position at Xavier.

In three years, Matta led Xavier to three 20-win seasons, and three NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2004. From there, Ohio State hired Matta away for their men’s basketball team.

Matta coached the Buckeyes for 13 years, and had a very successful tenure. He won 20 games in all but one season, and he reached 30 wins three times, while making nine NCAA tournaments. Ohio State’s best season with Matta came in 2006-07, when they earned a No. 1 seed and lost to Florida in the National Championship. In total, Matta made two Final Fours with the Buckeyes.

Butler is not the first team to bring back a previous coach for the upcoming season. Earlier in the offseason, Xavier hired Sean Miller, who coached the Musketeers from 2004 to ’09.

More College Basketball Coverage: