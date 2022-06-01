There is perhaps no date on the men’s college basketball offseason calendar more important than June 1: the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their college eligibility. Season-changing decisions are looming as college coaches hold their breath waiting for the final word on whether their stars will be back for one more year.

Of course, not all high-profile decisions are made at the 11th hour. Stars like defending National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Armando Bacot (North Carolina) and Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) have announced their returns to school well in advance of the June 1 deadline, while others like Christian Braun (Kansas) and Jaylin Williams (Arkansas) have finalized plans to stay in the draft recently. But with key names like Marcus Sasser (Houston), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Trevor Keels (Duke), Drew Timme (Gonzaga) and many more who entered Wednesday still undecided, the race until 11:59 p.m. ET is sure to be riveting.

Sports Illustrated will be reacting all day to the most consequential stay-or-go decisions in this live blog, which will be updated as the announcements come in.

NBA draft deadline live blog

Isaiah Wong: Miami got good news Wednesday morning with the official return of talented scoring guard Wong, who averaged more than 15 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this past season on a Hurricanes team that went all the way to the Elite Eight. This was an expected move given that Wong wasn’t likely to get drafted, but the Canes star did stir up some drama this offseason when his agent suggested Wong would hit the transfer portal if he didn’t receive better name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation. But all’s well that ends well, and Miami has to be thrilled to get back Wong and forward Jordan Miller to go with high-profile transfers Nijel Pack (Kansas State) and Norchad Omier (Arkansas State).

Justin Lewis: Lewis was one of college basketball’s breakout stars in 2021–22, bursting onto the scene to lead Marquette to the NCAA tournament in Shaka Smart’s first season at the helm. At No. 36 in Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft, the skilled forward has a very good chance of getting guaranteed money, and fewer and fewer prospects are turning down those opportunities these days. His departure is without question a blow for the Golden Eagles, who also lose Darryl Morsell to graduation this spring. Just one player who appeared in a game under Steve Wojciechowski remains with Marquette just over one year since his dismissal: forward Oso Ighodaro. Grad transfer Zach Wrightsil (NAIA Loyola New Orleans) will be key in helping fill the void left by Lewis.

Dalen Terry: The Arizona wing announced Tuesday night his plans to stay in the NBA draft, forgoing his remaining college eligibility. Terry thrived as a glue guy on an Arizona team that earned a No. 1 seed in Tommy Lloyd’s first season, and the versatile guard would have played a huge role for the 2022–23 Wildcats. But Terry’s game fits well in the modern NBA if he can knock down enough threes, and his energy level and competitiveness stood out throughout the interview process with teams at the combine. His departure leaves Arizona very thin on the wing for next season.

Shaedon Sharpe: The Sharpe saga in Lexington finally came to an end Tuesday when the projected top-10 pick officially announced he wouldn’t return to Kentucky next season. It’s a move that has been widely expected since Sharpe, who joined the Wildcats midseason after reclassifying, officially became eligible for the 2022 draft, but he had kept the door open to a return throughout the process. Kentucky’s roster has plenty of talent even without the former five-star, but his addition would have brought even more upside to a roster that also includes Tshiebwe, starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler and five-star recruits Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.

