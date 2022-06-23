Former Michigan Player Richard Jekel Killed in Alleged Murder

Content Warning: This story contains details of a homicide.

A 26-year-old man is expected to be charged with open murder and felony firearm in the death of former Michigan football player Richard Jekel, the Grand Rapids Police Department told WOOD-TV in Michigan.

Devon Matthews appeared in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing in an aggravated stalking case. Matthews was free on $100,000 bond after being charged with aggravated stalking in Wyoming. Matthews was on “a GPS tether” per the report when a second aggravated stalking complaint was made in Grand Rapids.

When authorities went to arrest Matthews, they found him outside his stalking victim’s home with a gun. Jekel, 69, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the back of the car that Matthews was driving. The car, as it turns out, belonged to Jekel.

Authorities said in court that the gun that Matthews attempted to dump matched the bullet found in Jekel’s body.

Jekel’s daughter, Melissa, discussed her dad’s death with WOOD-TV, noting there was “no motive” apparent in the alleged murder.

“They haven’t been able to make any connection between my dad and Devon at all,” she said. “It was just a random wrong place, wrong time. He was trying to get to his stalking victim. He killed my dad for no reason. He definitely would’ve killed [his stalking victim] because she was the focus, and then their poor child would grow up without either parent. So I mean it sucks, but I just don’t want to be bitter and let it consume me.”

At the hearing for the second aggravated stalking charge, Matthews’ bond was raised to $50,000. He’s due back in court next week.